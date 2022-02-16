ALBION — The Central Noble Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Friday at the main high school gym as part of boys basketball event festivities.
Those to be inducted this year are:
Doug Ebey
A 2001 graduate, Doug wrote his name into the record books of Central Noble with his stellar football career. Doug earned four varsity letters in football, capping off his career with an undefeated regular season in 2000. Doug earned multiple awards his senior year, including All Conference, All-Area, All Region, All-State, and capped it off by being selected to the North South All-Star game. He was also chosen as the The New-Sun Prep of the Year in 2000.
Doug set the season rushing record with 2,130 yards in the 2000 season and left with the career record of 3,670 yards.
Other school records for his Central Noble career were:
• single season, 210 points
• career points, 334
• touchdowns in a single season, 33
• touchdowns in a career, 52
• longest field goal of 43 yards.
Doug earned the respect of many coaches and players he played against for his running ability and sheer determination. Coach Trevor Tipton has called him the “greatest overall football player” that he ever coached.
Doug also earned three varsity letters in basketball and three in baseball. He played on the basketball regional championship team of 2001, the first team to accomplish that feat.
Doug played college football at Pasadena City College before transferring to Saint Francis of Fort Wayne where he played on two NAIA National Championship runner up teams.
Doug is married to Lindsey Haggerty Ebey and they are expecting their first child in March of this year. After 10 years of working in the steel industry, Doug left to explore his entrepreneur interests. He started and owns Hidden Ego Fitness Center of Albion. He expanded his operation to developing the Hidden Ego Event and Recreation Center in Kendallville. He most recently opened up the K-Vegas Bowling Alley in Kendallville.
Doug’s passion is helping the youth of tomorrow by being on the Board of Junior Achievement and teaching classes in Noble County schools. He uses his Event and Recreation Center to host class reunions, family gatherings, graduation parties and to host fund raising events and benefits for the community. His favorite past time, however, is volunteering his time for the Special Olympic events of Noble County.
Cody Brown
Cody Brown, one of the best long-distance runners in the history of Central Noble, left his mark in both track and cross country. A 2002 graduate from Central Noble, Cody earned eight varsity letters in the two sports. Cody was named All NECC three times in cross country and had a total of four All-NECC honors in track over his career.
His signature track event was the 3,200 meter-run. He was a regional qualifier in that event all four years, 1999-2002. Cody was the Sectional and Regional Champion of the 3200 meter-run his senior year and was named the News-Sun Prep of the Year in 2002.
In Cross Country, Cody achieved equal success. He was named All-Area three consecutive years, 1999-2001. Cody was All-State in 2000 and 2001 and was a State Finalist in 2002. He once held three school records: Cross Country, 3,200 meter-run and the 4x800 relay.
Cody ran at the college level for one year at IPFW in 2003. He went on to graduate from there in 2007 with a degree in Organizational Leadership. He married his wife Megan in 2007 and today they have two sons Kolton, age 11 and Maddox, age 8.
Carey Magnuson White
Carey Magnuson was a 2006 graduate from Central Noble where she excelled at and was one of the most decorated girls basketball players in school history. Carey earned four varsity letters and was named All-NECC for her sophomore, junior, and senior year. She was named to the The News Sun All-Area team in 2004 and 2005 and was selected as Co-Prep of the Year in 2006.
Carey was selected to the USA Junior Nationals team in 2003 and the Nancy Rehm All-Star Classic Team. She was the Indiana East/West All Star 3-Point Champion in 2006. She also earned the United States Army Reserve National Scholar/Athlete Award.
Carey set multiple school records during her career including her 67 three pointers in the 2005-2006 season and her career 163 three pointers. She scored 36 points in one game, setting a school record. Her single season point total, 446, and in a career, 1220, were also school records. She set the free throw percentage record of 86.5 in 2004-2005. She also had eight assists in one game, which set a school record.
After graduation, Carey played college basketball at Grace College in the 2006-2007 season. She went on to major in nursing and today is a registered nurse in the field of oncology. Carey is currently working in an outpatient cancer center. She married her husband, Aaron White, 12 years ago and they have two daughters Brooklyn, 6, and Savannah, 3.
Carey enjoys attending church with her family, being a sporting events mom to her daughters and spending time at the beach during the summer time.
Jerry Flora
Coach Jerry Flora moved to Central Noble in the fall of 1972 and helped create the sport of football at our school. He became the first middle school coach and had a record of 27-16 for the six years that he was there. His 1976 team won the conference championship. He moved up to the varsity level as an assistant under Mike Tolle for three years and then was named the head football coach in 1981. Jerry remained the head coach for 9 years posting a career record of 46-45.
During his tenure at Central Noble, Jerry taught Math and also served as the Middle school Athletic Director for six years. He then moved up to take the reigns as the High School Athletic Director for the last eight years of his lengthy career.
Coach Flora also coached boys basketball at the middle school in 1772-73 and recorded a 14-1 record. He was then promoted to the high school as a varsity basketball assistant for the 1973 and 1974 seasons. Jerry also coached middle school golf for two seasons and served as an assistant coach for Hall of Fame coach Bob Chandler for seven years with the Boys Track program.
Jerry is happily retired as he and his wife Martha still remain active in their church and enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Mike Tolle
Mike Tolle landed his first football head coaching job at Central Noble in 1977. In his four years at Central Noble, his teams won 30 games and lost just 12. His 1980 team won the first NECC conference championship in school history as they posted an
undefeated regular season. The Cougars qualified to participate in the State Tournament in both 1979 and 1980 in what used to be the Cluster system. For his efforts, Coach Tolle was named NECC Coach of the Year in both 1979 and 1980. His Cougar team was also selected WMEE All-Area Team of the Year in 1980.
Mike received the Head Coaching job at Tipton High School in 1981 and for 32 years he led the Blue Devils on a successful journey. His teams won a total of 15 conference championships, five sectional championships, three regional championships, two semi-state championships and was runner up in the state tournament in both 1988 and 1994. At Tipton, Mike had a total of 8 undefeated regular seasons. Mike closed out his coaching career with a stellar 220-85 career record.
Mike has the distinction of being named to the Indiana Football Hall of Fame as well as Tipton High school’s Wall of Fame. He was the Kokomo Tribune’s Coach of the Year in 1988 and 1993 and also was the Colts Coach of the Week in 2002. Coach Tolle was selected to coach in the North-South All Star game in 1988 and 1993 and was privileged to coach a total of 13 North All-Stars in his career.
Mike and his wife Sally were blessed with three children, Aaron, Stacy and Andy. His son Aaron took over the head coaching position at Tipton High School after his dad retired and he is still there. The Tolle’s enjoy following their grandchildren’s activities as they still reside in Tipton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.