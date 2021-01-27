Black makes
dean’s list
FORT WAYNE — Seth Black, a 2017 graduate of Central Noble High School, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Saint Francis.
To quality, Black had to complete 12 or more semester hours of class credit and attained a scholastic grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
DNR photo contest underway
INDIANAPOLIS — Get out your cameras and find your favorite historic destination because the Indiana Department of Natural Resource’s Diving of Historic Preservation and Archeology’s annual Preservation Month photo contest has begun.
The annual contest, run by the DHPA, has been held since 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources. All subjects of photos must be at least 50 years old, in Indiana, and must include man-made or designed elements. Photos of exclusively natural elements will not be accepted.
Photos can be black and white or color and must have been taken within the last two years. Each photographer may enter up to three images, and an entry form is required for each photo. Images should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files that are 10mb or smaller. Participants will only be able to send one photo and one entry form per email.
For complete rules and guidelines and for the required entry form, see dnr.IN.gov/historic/2800.htm. The contest deadline is April 2.
Red Cross has new regional chief
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has named Olivia Lusher as executive director for the Northeast Indiana Chapter.
Lusher is a longtime native of northeast Indiana and has spent her entire career in the non-profit sector.
Previously, Olivia worked in higher education as the executive director of K-12 partnerships and dual enrollment at Trine University. As executive director, she focused on building long-term relationships with the university’s K-12 partners and expanding dual enrollment partnerships, while being a conduit to corporate and industry partners through her outreach efforts.
She also served in the Alumni and Development Office as the director of strategic partnerships, where she researched, developed, and administered grant opportunities as well as cultivated and maintained donor relations through corporate, industry, and personal stakeholdership.
“In every capacity of her career, Olivia recognized and valued the role education, industry, and government play in the well-being of a community,” said Chad Priest, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross-Indiana Region. “We’re fortunate to have her join us as an ambassador for our region — mobilizing resources, building relationships, and serving as a voice for those in need.”
The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross serves 104 counties statewide through its six chapter areas: Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Greater Indianapolis (regional headquarters). For more information on the Indiana Region: redcross.org/indiana. Follow the Indiana Region on Twitter at: @INRedCross, on Instagram at: @indianaredcross or facebook.com/INRedCross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.