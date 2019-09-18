Legion
eligibility changed
To the editor:
As a result of legislation signed by President Donald Trump on July 30, eligibility requirements for the Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Legion Riders have changed.
The new legislation sets the dates of serve from April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918, and from Dec. 7, 1941, to a date yet to be determined by the federal government.
This opens the doors to family members for eligibility in the Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Legion Riders.
American Legion Post 246
Albion
Better late than never
To the editor:
Due to the Central Noble band not helping with our Memorial Day Services at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion for the last several years, after more than 65 years of doing so, we would like to thank the East Noble band and director for their help. To all who helped in the past it has been very much appreciated.
We salute you.
Roger and Mary Owen
Albion
