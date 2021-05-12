One hazy morning a few days ago, a day when the sun looked as if it was shining through a veil and our outside thermometer registered two degrees above freezing, I was sitting in a lawn chair by a gravel road in a park near my home, shoulders hunched against the cold, watching birds in the road, feeding.
There were five birds, three directly in front of me, within a few feet of where I sat, and two to one side of me, farther away.
The three birds in front of me were dark-eyed juncos, birds that nest farther north and are only seen in northern Indiana where I live, in winter. In the winter they are common birds at bird feeders.
The two birds that were feeding in the road to one side of where I sat that morning were chipping sparrows. Chipping sparrows are summer birds in northern Indiana. I had not seen a chippy at one of my feeders all winter. They had just begun coming to the bird feeders outside my home a few days earlier. So, as I watched the juncos and the chippies, were they indicating that it was summer or winter?
As I watched the juncos and chippies I heard a cardinal sing and looking in the branches of the trees beyond the road I spotted the singer, on a branch, high in one of the trees. Cardinals do not migrate. There have been four, or more, coming to my feeders all winter and, of course, all last summer.
But I had not heard a cardinal whistle its cheery song all winter.
Two male red-winged blackbirds have been coming to my feeders all winter. Maybe there have been more than two but until recently I’ve not seen more than two at once, and no females. Now, there are as many as six male redwings at one of my feeders and one female.
Out around the marsh at the side of our pasture, redwings, male and female, are abundant. I hear the males calling whenever I go outside. I see and hear them whenever I go to the barn where I can look out at the marsh.
Many of the redwings coming to the feeders and out in the willows and cattails in and around the marsh, like the chippies, are spring arrivals. There are cowbirds coming to my feeders now, and those and grackles and two white-crowned sparrows are also spring arrivals.
There are tree swallows with the redwings out around our marsh. I drove past the home of a man I know who makes and sells purple martin houses. Those houses had only house sparrows a few days ago but now there are purple martins and tree swallows at his martin houses. Purple martins and tree swallows are back but I have not seen a barn swallow yet.
When I was young, living in northern Iowa many years ago, when I saw a robin or a mourning dove in April, or even in May, I thought it was a sure sign of spring. This year, and every year for the past several, I saw robins now and then every month, even December, January and February. A male robin has been in our yard, singing every morning at dawn when the weather has been fair for over a month.
Back in the park that hazy morning recently, I stayed by the car, sitting in a lawn chair. My older daughter, who had driven and whose car it was, took our two dogs, leashed, and walked along the road for several miles. She saw species of birds I did not, several towhees and a pileated woodpecker. She passed a lake, that was ice free obviously, and saw mallards and wood ducks and a great blue heron.
