45 years ago, March 30, 1977
Northeastern Indiana District II Rural Youth met on March 20, 1977, to work on a community service project for Riley Children’s Hospital. Members made over 40 dolls and 80 bibs to donate to the hospital. Working on the project were Rick Zimmerman, Jeff Poyser, Jeff Danalds, Lori Ann Danalds, Nancy Leighty, Charisse Wolf, Kyle Danalds, Marcia Keister, Deb Keister, Peggy Stolte, Sally Vanderduim and Tanya Vance.
Truelove Bros. was constructing a beautiful new facade to its implement building. It was one of those overhanging structures which adds heighth and depth to the appearance of the large structure. They also added new storage sheds to the property.
Kerry & Gail Scheurick were parents of a daughter. Kimberly Suzanne.
Bee & Youa Xiong were parents of a daughter, My Xiong, March 19, 1977.
Lewis L. Moser, Ligonier had been appointed sub-district superintendent of the State Highway Department. He had already assumed his duties in this important position. The announcement of Moser’s appointment was made by James Gardner, chairman of the Highway Committee.
For three years, the Noble County Emergency Medical Service had been providing high quality emergency medical service to the citizens of Noble County. Emergency medical care had been improving and advanced life support techniques wee being provided in the Kendallville area by the full-time EMTs. Additional advanced life support techniques were being planned for the Ligonier area during 1977 and for the other ambulance locations in the future. Many lives had been saved by the prompt, efficient and professional attention patients were receiving at the scene of medical emergencies in Noble County. As a part of the celebration of the Third Anniversary of the Noble County EMS, an open house would be held at McCray Memorial Hospital with EMS-1 on display. Full-time EMTs would be available to answer questions about emergency medical service.
The winner of the Journal-Gazette Spelling Bee held at Central Noble Middle School was Karen Marshall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd K. Marshall, Ligonier. Karen was an eighth grade student and won with the word “conversation.” The runner-up and alternate of the District Bee was Brad Dreibelbis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thurlow D. Dreibelbis, Albion. He was also an eighth grade student. He missed the word “contradictory.”
During the Morning Worship at the Albion Asbury United Methodist Church on Palm Sunday the three choirs were going to present John Peterson’s Cantata, “Hallelujah! What a Savior,” the last week of Jesus’ life told by narration and song. The narrator would be Kenneth Foulke. The soloists were Jean Smolek, Diane Howard, Arthur Howard, George McWilliams, John Singleton and Nelson Roscoe. The Cherub, Wesley and Chancel choirs would sing the choruses. Judy Bonar, Judy Zink and Eleanor Foulke were their directors. Phyllis Brown and Toby Bonar would be the accompanists.
John I. Zink, Albion received a 30-year pin for volunteer service in the fields of scouting at the adult appreciation dinner at the Shawnee District of Boy Scouts of America, Anthony Wayne Council. Among the scouting awards, he held the Scoutmaster’s Key, Commissioner’s Arrowhead, Anthony Wayne Council Badge and Order of the Arrow-Ordeal and Brotherhood.
Navy Fireman Apprentice Johnny L. Ile, Columbia City, reported for duty aboard the aircraft carrier USS Independence, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. He joined the Navy in October of 1976.
The Indiana Department of Commerce announced that the State of Indiana had been ranked second in the Great Lakes State and 13th in the nation for percentage increases in manufacturing employment over the past 15 years.
40 years ago, Feb. 24, 1982
Earle, Mary and Larry Peffer and Colleen (Peffer) Parker have received the state’s Hoosier Homestead Award, announced Indiana Lt. Gov. John Mutz. The award recognizes those farms owned by the same family for 100 years or more.
Larry Slain, athletic director at Central Noble, announced that season sectional boys basketball tickets were on sale at the high school office. Tickets were priced at $4.50 for the three sessions.
The Eagles lodge in Albion was scheduled to host a Nashville country music show on Feb. 27, featuring Glenn Barber as the headliner as well as Nights of the Road. Tickets for the show were $4.50 in advance, $5 the day of the show.
Central Noble’s 1982 freshman basketball team won its own invitational. Members of the winning team were Terry Knafel, Tracy Cooper, Eric Rimmel, Brian Nodine, Brian Krider, Mitch Mawhorter, Paul Plummer, Brent Groves, Todd Schlotterback, and Stan Frymier. Coach was Art Grawcock. Cheerleaders were Susan Coe, Kim Erdly, Susie Simmerman, Maria Ober and Janet Hass.
25 years ago, Feb. 26, 1997
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Rick Anderson, president of the Noble County Law Enforcement Association, presented a check to Kendallville Police Department Detective Steve Heltzell, who is co-chairman of Crime Stoppers.
Master Students of the second quarter of the school year at Central Noble Middle School were Nick Ladig, eighth grade; Brandon Prentice, seventh grade; and Brittany Shepherd, sixth grade.
Central Noble Middle School students of the week were Brittney Fisher, Jeremy Goldwood, Tony Schmidt and Ian Bender.
Middle School science fair winners were Laura Hague, Ashley Libben, Brittany Woods, Jill Gallmeyer, Kristin Phares, Beth Steffey, Emily Shultz, Abby Stump, Tom Bryan, Jason Easterday, Jeremy Truelove, Michael Buckmeier, Jeremy Yates, Joel Luckey, Todd Lortie Matt Stump, Brandon Shisler, John Gensic and Travis Barnes.
Butterball turkeys were advertised at Egolf’s IGA for 59 cents per pound. Milk was available at $1.99 per gallon. A 5-pound bag of sugar could be purchased for $1.49 per pound. A 12-ounce package of Kraft American singles was being sold for $1.79.
Sophomore center Heather Lock was named an honorable mention selection to the All-Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball team. Lock led the Cougars in scoring at 7.6 points per game and averaged 8.3 rebounds per contest.
Senior Les Hively led Central Noble to a win over Prairie Heights in his final regular season boys basketball game as a Cougar. Hively scored 11 points, grabbed three steals and dished out five assists. Slaven Franic led the Cougars with 16 points.
Youth League Pin Busters bowling action saw Doug Buell turn in the high game with a 176. Kerry Shuff rolled a 167. Dennis Householder rolled a 152. In Money Youth play, Matt Morr bowled a 220. Jennifer Shively bowled a 152.
Allison Moore, Daniel Carlson, Mike Lemish, Sean Hayes and Nick Weiss received first division ratings at the Indiana State Music Association Solo and Ensemble Contest held at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
