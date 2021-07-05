KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Extension Homemakers and the Noble County Fair Board sponsor the Floral Hall Open Class Exhibition at the Noble County Community Fair.
Who can enter? Anyone!
4-H members can enter the Floral Hall Open Class Exhibition in addition to their 4-H competition with a duplicate item. However, we do ask that no display is exhibited more than 2 years in a row.
Participants may enter items in the following classifications:
• fresh fruits and vegetables
• preserved foods
• prepared foods
• comforters/afghans/quilts
• hand or machine sewing
• needlework
• crafts
• antiques
• plants/flowers
• art show
The two specialty exhibits this year are vintage board games and painted plates.
The exhibitor must have made/grown entries other than antiques. For additional rules and guidelines for each classification, please stop in or call the Purdue Extension office for a Floral Hall Open Class Competition flyer – 2090 N. S.R. 9-Suite D, Albion, IN 46701/636-2111.
Exhibits must be entered in Floral Hall from 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 9 or 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10.
• Closed Judging begins at 12:30 PM July 10 in Floral Hall.
• All entries will be exhibited daily in Floral Hall during fair week.
• After 3 p.m., July 10, prepared foods will be offered for sale in Floral Hall.
• All entries must remain on exhibit until 2 p. m. on Friday, July 16.
Exhibits must be picked up Friday, July 16, between 2-6 p.m. or Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.
