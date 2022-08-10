Dear Community,
The evening of July 29 marked the 10th Albion-opoly game on the square! We are so grateful that this community comes together to offer this unique, fun, life-sized game around the courthouse square year after year. This event, and all of the work of the Albion STAR Team, is made possible by many local businesses and individuals who share a passion for helping to make downtown Albion a welcoming, inclusive, vibrant place to gather, eat, drink, shop, and play.
We want to thank our 2022 Albion-opoly game sponsors, each of whom sponsored squares on our giant game board (the sidewalks around the courthouse): Albion Municipal Water Utility, Albion Pizza Depot, Atz Law Office, Black & Ramer Insurance, Campbell and Fetter Bank, CKM Properties, Community State Bank, Crossroads United Way, Doc’s Do-It-Best Hardware and Rentals, Grace Christian Church, Lakewood Surveying, NBL Trucking, Friends of the Noble County Public Library, Newman and Newman, Noble REMC, Pictometry, R&T Monuments, Room-2-Room, Steve Hook, The Strand, Vicki Jellison, World Class Wire and Mary Ann Troutner.
We also appreciate the teams who participated this year (and in the past) and congratulate the grand prize winning team, Room-2-Room. Newman’s Team #1 took second place and Newman’s Team #2 (Marla Burtkus) came in third.
Room-2-Room also took home the Best Game Piece win. Best Decoration by board sponsors was won by the Noble County Public Library for their colorful sidewalk art on the north side of the square. Many others did a great job decorating this year, thank you!
The Albion STAR Team’s next special downtown event will be the return of the Fall Celebration and Cruise-In on Saturday, Sept. 17. Food and retail vendors, live entertainment, a $1,000 purse corn hole tournament and downtown Sidewalk Days will offer something for everyone!
For more information about these and other STAR Team activities and opportunities, visit albionstarteam.org and subscribe to our News blog so you don’t miss a thing. Thank you for engaging in downtown Albion and supporting our local businesses!
Sincerely,
Albion STAR Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.