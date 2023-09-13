ALBION — Albion will play host to a pair of special events this week.
ALBION — Albion will play host to a pair of special events this week.
First off, on Friday the Arc Noble County Foundiations will be hosting its first annual Harvest Moon Jamboree.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Arc’s main building at 5:06 S. Orange St.
The event will celebrate the start of fall with homemade goods, confections, vintage finds, antiques, artisan crafts and basket raffles.
Lunch and dinner will be available for purchase.
Then on Sunday, the community is invited to join the Albion Lions Cub in celebrating progress on the Albion Skatepark at a free event at Hidden Diamonds Park, 200 Weber Road. The skatepark’s foundation slab has been poured.
The Skatepark Slab Celebration begins with a community worship and message at 11 a.m.; bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
A free pizza party and celebration of volunteers and donors begins at noon, while supplies last.
Rehoboth Community Missionary Church is sponsoring this free event. The celebration will happen rain or shine.
For more information, call project coordinator John Eastis at 714-815-2003.
