Girls Basketball
Hile propels Cougars to win
ALBION — Junior Abby Hile scored eight first-quarter points to help the Central Noble girls basketball team get out to a fast start vs. Lakewood Park on Dec. 6.
The Cougars never looked back in posting a 52-27 victory.
Hile finished the game with 12 points for Central Noble. Junior Meghan Kiebel scored a game-high 15 for the Cougars.
Junior Madison Vice and sophomore Kyleigh Egolf both scored 10 in the winning effort.
Eighth Grade Boys Basketball
Central Noble tops county foe
LIGONIER — The Central Noble eighth grade boys basketball team defeated West Noble Dec. 7, 48-28.
Nick Freeman led the way for the winners with 29 points. He added three steals. Simeon Gard scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Trey Shisler scored two and Kyle Knafel notched a three-pointer in the victory.
The Cougars defeated Churubusco Dec. 9, 45-22.
Gard finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six steals. Freeman added 10 points. Knafel scored eight, followed by Shisler with seven. Keegan Knight added five points. Tyler Broom had two rebounds and two assists.
Central Noble nearly doubled-up on Bremen Dec. 11, knocking off the Lions, 45-24.
Freeman led the way with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Gard finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Knight scored a season-high nine points for Central Noble.
Seventh Grade Boys Basketball
Cougars defeat West Noble
LIGONIER — The Central Noble seventh grade boys basketball team defeated West Noble on Dec. 7, 33-20.
Alex Scott led the way with 21 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Landen Burkhart had nine points and four assists. Jerrick Deter added three points and six rebounds.
The seventh-graders defeated Churubusco on Dec. 9, 44-22.
Burkhart led the way with 15 points., three rebounds and two steals. Scott had 15 points and seven rebounds. Bailey Butler had five points. Ryan Bailey scored five.
The Cougars lost to Bremen on Dec. 11, 51-16. Scott scored eight. Deter scored five. Gage Cook added two. Burkhart added a free throw.
Sixth Grade Boys Basketball
Oak Farm Montessori team knocks off Cougars
AVILLA — The Central Noble sixth grade boys basketball “A” team was defeated by a seventh- and eighth-grade combined co-ed team from Oak Farm Montessori on Dec. 9, 22-18.
Zackary Chenoweth led the Cougars with six points. Riley Knipper and Caleb Ray each scored four. Bryson Stump and Brodey Dice added two points apiece.
Central Noble’s “B” team defeated Oak Farm, 15-8. Derick Keirn led all scorers with six points. Ruger Lough added five, while Cooper Kugler and Trace Cross each scored two.
