KENDALLVILLE — Two families with long histories of agricultural and philanthropic service were inducted into the Noble County Livestock Hall of Fame on July 16 as part of the Noble County Fair.
The Harold and Joan Troyer family and the Duane and Betsy Stohlman family were honored.
The information for each family was provided by the Noble County Extension Office.
Harold and Joan Troyer
Harold Troyer and his wife Joan reside in Green Township within a half mile from where Harold was born. Harold and Joan recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. They have three children — Vicki Dice, Tim and Randy, who were all 10-year 4-H members.
Harold and Joan and their family operated a dairy farm where Harold and Joan both milked Holsteins for more than 40 years. During this time, they were actively involved in 4-H. Harold served on the Green Township committee and the 4-H dairy committee.
As part of the dairy committee, he was involved with helping to move one of the dairy barns (which is where the merchants building sits today) to connect to the second dairy barn and also relocating the milking parlor. That same dairy committee, which Harold was a part of, started the dairy steer program. What started out as one class of steers has now grown to what is is today.
Harold and Joan have also been long time supporters of the 4-H auction and still are.
Their legacy will continue. Harold and Joan have 12 grand children were all 10-year 4-H members and 22 great grandchildren, of which eight of them are currently in 4-H. They have all enjoyed showing six different species of livestock and have had many champions at the county and state fair. The showmanship competition has been a very important part of the family.
Being a dairy farmer and supporting the 4-H hasn’t been the only contribution to the community. Thanks to Joan’s countless hours in the milking parlor and their children’s involvement, Harold was able to serve on the Smith Green School Board, Noble County Board of Commissioners for nine years and the Noble County Council.
He has also served on numerous other boards representing the county and farmers.
Duane and Betsy Stohlman
Duane and Betsy have been lifetime supporters of the Noble County 4-H program and attending various livestock shows. They have enjoyed supporting the youth in the 4-H auction.
Growing up, both were in the 4-H program and Duane remembers staying overnight in the bunk house and showing his animals in the dairy tent. Duane served on the dairy steer/feeder steer committee when it began in the early 1980s and was active in setting up the Hiatt’s arena for steer weigh-in.
Both Duane and Betsy have been on the Jefferson Township committee. Duane was also on the Exhibit Corp. board and the PCARET board. He was also an assistant coach for the Noble County Dairy Judging Team.
Duane was a leader of the Jefferson Township Blue Ribbons 4-H Club.
Duane and Betsy are members of the state and national Holstein Association. Duane was a member of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association for more than 45 years and was also a member of the Michigan Animal Breeder’s cooperative for several years.
Duane was a coach for the Albion Community T-Ball league, and both were involved in the Albion Bowling League. In 1997, with Doug Keenan, Duane helped organize the Noble County Health Fair.
Duane and Betsy are active with their church family, attending and serving on the board of the Albion Wesleyan Church and the Rehoboth Missionary Church. Betsy has been a member of the Grace Notes all ladies vocal ensemble for the last 16 years. Currently, they are active members of the Albion Lions Club where Duane is president.
The Stohlmans have been married for 51 years. They have three children: Travis and Jenny Stohlman, Heidi and Dan Funston and Jodie Stohlman. They have five grandchildren: Rachel, Tim Joel Dane and Sarah. Jodie recalls as the third child, Duane and Betsy were already well into a rhythm with 4-H when she began. She is most grateful for the time they gave, whether it was late night record books, details of feed pricing or help breaking animals to lead. Mom and Dad always gave their time, regardless of what work needed done on the farm.. Mom and Dad always stressed the important of hard work.
Along those lines, they were always our toughest critics but also our biggest supporters.
