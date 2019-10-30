ALBION — The chef at a local eatery came away with the People’s Choice prize in the annual Scare on the Square Chili Cook-off sponsored by and held at Grace Christian Church Friday.
Chili cooked up by C.J. Ley, chef at Albion’s One 10 W Main, was the winning entry. Ley was awarded Albion Chamber Bucks to be spent in businesses who are members of Albion Chamber of Commerce.
Seven teams came out to take part in the Live Clue Game this year. Winning for the second year in a row was the team from Black & Ramer Insurance, comprised of Jona Slone, Colten Williams, Corey Wilds and Javier Campos. The location for the dirty deed also happened to be Black & Ramer Insurance, the perpetrator was Audrey Auger and the weapon was an auger. The winning team was also awarded Albion Chamber Bucks.
Organizers expressed gratitude to the Noble REMC employees who were the possible perpetrators. They were Audrey Bowser as Audrey Auger, Adam Chitwood as Adding Atom, Ron Raypole as Ron RayPOLE, Cody Kirkpatrick as Conductor Cody, Elena Vargas as Electrifying Elena, Kelly Lynch as Careful Kelly, Ray Burns as Ray-For Burns and Kevin Dreibelbis as Kilowatt Kevin.
Organizers also appreciated the businesses which assisted. They were: Doc’s Hardware, Albion Pizza Depot, A Thyme to Remember, The Strand, Black & Ramer Insurance, Grace Christian Church, Noble County Art, One 10 West Main and El Mariachi.
Winners in the Costume Contest age groups were:
• Ages 6 and younger: First — Kade Campbell portraying a rock star. Miller was also the overall winner; Second — Brynnley Harris a Jelly Belly Girl; Third — Rayden Justice, dressed as a knight.
• Age 7-12: First — Lenabella Papenbrock, Fall Fashion Barbie; Second — Darci Busche, Rainbow Jelly Beans; Third — Corey Papernbrock, Beetle Bug.
• Age 13-17: First — Savannah (last name not known), Pennywise; Second — Amelia Simpson, grumpy cat and baby shark; Third — Natalie Easterday.
• Age 18 and older: First — Noah Parks, dressed as a hot dog; Second — Judith Leitch, the peacock lady; Third — Raven Glover as the Black Dragon.
Each contestant received $1 and winners in each category also received cash prizes.
Taking top prize in the People’s Choice for the scarecrows on display around Courthouse Square were Sofia and Maybellene Babb, daughters of Austin and Alyssa Babb. They received a $50 cash prize. Following the announcement, all scarecrows were auctioned off with Keith Rupert calling for the bids.
The scarecrows were made during the recent Albion Harvest Fest. The project was headed up by Emma Spink and a group of hardworking volunteers.
In addition to the activities already mentioned, eight vendors were set up in the alley next to Albion Pizza Depot. A large number of costumed characters engaged in Trunk or Treat, the bounce house, having their fortune told by Madame Magnolia and in other activities around the square.
