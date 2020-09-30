STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: OKTOBERFEST
ACROSS
1. Worry
6. Fleur-de-____
9. One of Egyptian christians
13. Nary a soul
14. Dot-com address
15. Pretend, two words
16. Flogger’s tool
17. Romanian money
18. Dostoyevsky’s masterpiece, with The
19. *Royal Brewery in Munich, a.k.a. ____ M¸nchen
21. *Original Oktoberfest location
23. Tree juice
24. Cathedral part
25. Lysergic acid derivative, acr.
28. Children’s author Roald
30. Bivouac
35. Heroic poem
37. Taro or cocoyam, technically
39. Relish tastebuds’ sensation
40. Russian governmental agency
41. Musketeers’ weapons
43. Presidential “No!”
44. Make corrections
46. Kind of palm
47. A in B.A.
48. Indian Ocean’s saltwater inlet
50. Carvey or Plato
52. “Sesame Street” watcher
53. One-horse carriage
55. Sunday newspaper inserts
57. *Kind of Oktoberfest band
60. *Salty snack
64. Meltable abode
65. Go wrong
67. Sore spot
68. African prairie
69. “Wheel of Fortune” vowel request
70. All-season ones, on a car
71. Affirmatives
72. Beaver’s construction
73. Noise of contempt
DOWN
1. Egyptian hieroglyph for “life”
2. “You’re not allowed!” to a baby
3. Mistake
4. Spurns
5. Between triad and pentad
6. Comic strip Moppet
7. Anger management issue
8. Economic crisis
9. Ghana monetary unit
10. Ear-related
11. Tubby little cubby
12. Ted Turner’s TV acronym
15. Bedding and towels
20. Lickety-split
22. Wear and tear
24. “So soon?”
25. *____hosen
26. Sea foam
27. Like United States Capitol
29. *Flower used in beer-making
31. Spanish sparkling wine
32. Deflect
33. *”O’zapft is!” or “It’s tapped!”
34. *Cheers!
36. Without, ‡ Paris
38. Start of something big?
42. Echo sounder
45. Joseph Stalin was one
49. “Eureka!”
51. Experts
54. In the lead
56. *Beer garden mug
57. Curved molding
58. Paella pot
59. ‘60s British teenagers
60. “Hunger Games” sister
61. Goose egg
62. Second to last word in a fairytale
63. Just in case
64. Woody creeper
66. Biochemistry acr.
