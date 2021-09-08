INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties have been awarded more than $319,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner announced Thursday.
The Albion and LaGrange fire departments each received $5,000.
The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
“We use this grant specifically to provide personal protective wear for our firefighters,” Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber said. “We will be spending this year’s grant on new turn out gear. Per NFPA standards and the recommendation of the manufacturer, all turnout gear (coats and pants) have a 10-year life span unless they are damaged prior to that. So we have developed a purchasing rotation that keeps all of our active firefighters in current gear.
“Last year we bought nine sets of new gear using this grant, for a total of $18,556.65 or $2,061 per set,” Amber said. “This year we are on schedule to replace/issue five sets to current and new members. So we are looking at right around $10,300 if the pricing hasn’t changed. We use the DNR’s granted funds and cover the remaining portions with our fire budget.”
According to the DNR, recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters. As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involve the fighting of wildfires.
Amber said he considers it a good thing to have Chain O’ Lakes State Park in his fire territory coverage area.
“I have always figured that it is a plus to have them in our contracted coverage area, and I always include them and their annual visitor numbers in my application,” Amber said. “I met early on with Park Superintendent Sam Boggs, and developed a good working relationship with him and his crews. We make a few runs annually to the park and have very few issues. We did recently have to assist them with finding a missing hiker, and I had two firefighters do an amazing job at putting the ‘pieces of the puzzle’ together and found her fairly quickly.”
The awarded grants range from $1,590 to $5,000 and were given to 73 departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.