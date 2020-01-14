WASHINGTON — Sen. Todd Young won't back what he called a "politically charged" war powers resolution being presented in the Senate, but he will continue to advocate for Congress to play a greater role in military decisions.
Young, a Republican, announced he will vote against moving forward on a politically charged version of Virginia Democrat and former vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine’s war powers resolution in order to continue working on revisions. Young and Kaine are working together to develop a revised war powers resolution that removes political language and addresses the need for more Congressional oversight of military action.
"There is no question our nation is safer today with (Iranian Gen. Qassem) Soleimani dead and we are finally dealing with Iran from a position of strength," Young said. "Make no mistake, Soleimani was a terrorist mastermind responsible for killing hundreds of Americans and thousands of Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis and others. He provided support for the barbaric Assad regime in Syria, facilitating human rights atrocities and ethnic cleansing of thousands of Sunnis. He also provided critical support for terror groups across the world including Hezbollah, the Taliban, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Former Secretary Mattis said, ‘Everywhere you find turmoil in the Middle East, you find Iran’s hand in it.’
"As the Administration determines its next steps, Congress must be involved in the debate, precisely as Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution requires," Young continued. "That is why I have been working with Senator Kaine to revise his resolution away from delivering a politically charged message to instead focus on the important substance that this issue demands."
Young, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, has advocated for America to step back and update the legislation that has been used to justify ongoing military action in the Middle East for nearly the last two decades.
His efforts have included calling on Congress to stop stretching the 2001 Authorized Use of Military Force act that authorized military force against al-Qaeda and related terrorist groups; introducing a new AUMF for the use of force against the Islamic State; updating outdated war making authorities in the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs; forcing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to debate the issue of an AUMF for Iran; and working the need to repeal the outdated authorities enshrined in the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs.
Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks had previously carried a companion measure to Young's ISIS AUMF in the House in previous years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.