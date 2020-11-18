ALBION — The Albion Town Council tabled its 2021 salary ordinance on Nov. 10, but the issue had nothing to do with the 2.35% wage increase budgeted for town employees.
Instead, the issues arose concerning changing the status of some employees from salaried to full-time and for how comp time was distributed.
“I think it’s best if we table them,” Council president Vicki Jellison said.
The new salary ordinance would have forced some police department employees to take overtime instead of comp time, a move that would seriously impact the budget of Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole, he said.
Per state statute, police and fire employees are treated differently than other town employees, according to Cole.
As a general rule, most town employees have been using comp time instead of claiming overtime, which allows the employees more time off during the year and saves the town money by not having to pay overtime.
“We’re encouraging them to use comp time so it doesn’t impact the budget,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said.
“The departments are all doing a fantastic job (doing that),” Jellison said.
The other main sticking point to the Nov. 10 discussions were how comp time was being given.
Full-time employees in the street, water and park departments were receiving an hour of comp time for every overtime hour they worked. The new ordinance would call for those employees to receive a 1/2 hour for every hour of overtime worked.
This would coincide with the overtime pay, which is dispersed at 1 1/2 times the regular hourly rate for full-time employees.
“We need to look this over one more time,” Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said.
The council eventually tabled the first reading of the ordinance pending further review.
The council did approve its take-home vehicle police during the meeting.
Effective Jan. 1, any employee who takes a town-owned vehicle home will receive a minor impact on their taxes. According to the IRS, a take-home vehicle is considered a fringe benefit and the town must include this benefit to the tune of $3 per day to each employee who utilizes the program.
The policy approved Nov. 10 also forbids employees from smoking inside a town-owned vehicle or consuming alcohol while operating it.
“Take-home vehicles are to be driven to and from work only and not for personal use,” part of the police reads. “An employee may be allowed to pick up or drop off family members while either traveling to work from home or to home from work. The exception must create a minimal interruption in the initial route of travel. Also allowed may be stops at pharmacies, gas stations, grocery stores or other essential locations, provided that they create a minimal interruption in the original route of travel. The employee is not to give permission for the vehicle to be driven by any other person at any time, including family members.”
Casey Myers, who serves as parks department and cemetery department superintendent, said he wouldn’t be utilizing the program.
“I’m going to decline using it,” Myers told the council. “I (live) so close.”
Also at the meeting of Nov. 10, Myers gave the council some good news regarding plans to develop the remaining 40 acres of land which sit to the south of Hidden Diamonds Park.
During the Oct. 13 meeting of the Albion Town Council, Myers asked for the council’s blessing to begin the development design process of the 40 acres of land it owns directly to the south of Hidden Diamonds Park.
Ball State University had done a study several years ago concerning the property the park owns adjoining Hidden Diamonds, including several options for the property.
After years of study, the park board is ready to move forward, Myers said.
“The park board does (want to move forward),” Myers said at the time. “But it doesn’t want to without the support of the council.”
No funding mechanisms were discussed for this next phase in the development, but Myers received the council’s blessing to at least look for engineers who might be able to design the project.
“You can’t do anything if you don’t have a plan,” Councilman Darold Smolinske said.
Woenker suggested the park board hire someone who can delineate the wetlands in the area. Because of strict IDEM regulations on dealings with such wetlands, she suggested this as a first step to give the engineers some direction.
During the meeting of Nov. 12, however, Myers told the council the parks department likely wouldn’t have to pay initial engineering costs for a preliminary design thanks to correspondence he had initiated with Scott Fetters, private lands biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
In a letter dated Nov. 2, Fetters offered federal government support for the program.
In an email sent to Myers, Fetters said the Fish and Wildlife Service:
• would work in conjunction with Ducks Unlimited to provide $450 an acre to purchase native prairie seed to restore approximately 15 acres of nesting habitat adjacent to restored wetland. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources would also be able to provide $100 per acre toward site preparation and planting.
• would provide 80-100% cost share toward restoring two tile-drained wetland basins in the soybean field. Fetters, who is based in Warsaw, said he would be completing a contour topographical map of the entire soybean field.
• could also provide $250-$300 per acre to reforest areas in the soybean field with native hardwood tree seedlings purchased from the Indiana DNR State Nursery.
“All of these projects are priority funding projects,” Fetters wrote. “We will work with you to help identify other posible funding sources and will coordinate all surveying, design, construction planting and other required activities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.