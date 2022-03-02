45 years ago, April 6, 1977
Five hundred riders were set as a goal by the Northeast Indiana Chapter Alsac-St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, for the second annual “Bikeathon,” to be held on Mother’s Day. In the previous year riders raised $19,000 and they were hoping the ride this year would bring in excess of $20,000 as a benefit for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
United States Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard N. Chapman, Rome City, had graduated with honors from the Strategic Air Command Non-commissioned Officer Leadership School at March AFB, California.
Four members of the Noble County 4-H Junior Leader organization attended the state Junior Leader weekend workshop. Attending were: Bob Sherer, Doug Edwards, Linda Bonar and Fran Hile. They were accompanied by Miss Rose Loveless, Sparta Township 4-H teen club leader.
Robert Morr was planning to open an appliance store business in Albion.
Dr. and Mrs. Marvin Bratt were parents of a son, Eric Donald, born March 23, 1977.
The Senior choir of the Merriam Christian Chapel was going to present the Easter Cantata entitled, “Jesus Lives,” on Easter Sunday evening. The choir was under the direction of Phillip Orr accompanied by Mrs. Jay Womack and Mrs. Richard Gaerte. Soloists would be Mrs. Jim Sickafoose, Mrs. Max Herendeen, Mrs. Ken Salge and Philip Orr.
Diane Buchmeier of Albion met in Washington, D.C. with U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar. Buchmeier was in the nation’s capital as a participant in the Young Republican Leadership Conference.
The Albion Branch of the American State Bank had been closed by order of the Indiana State Department of Financial Institutions. The Albion National Bank objected to the branch bank when it was first applied for in 1973 and the ultimate decision of the Department of Financial Institutions was reached with the order closing the branch. The town of Albion had lost two lending units, Credit Union and American State Bank.
Larry Davis and Peggy Campbell were united in marriage on March 22, 1977. Larry was stationed in the DaKotas with the Air Force and would be sent to Turkey in the near future where his bride would join him later. Larry was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Davis.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Harold N. Negley urged Indiana School systems to hold students accountable for acts of vandalism involving school property. Negley stated, “School property is to be used for the education of students. Students who destroy school property in effect deny others their right to an education. We should not confuse compassion with irresponsibility. When student vandals are treated fairly but firmly, that’s compassion. When they are not held accountable that’s irresponsibility.”
Army Private Carole M. Brewer was assigned to the 32nd Signal Battalion in Hochst, Germany. Pvt. Brewer was a switchboard operator with the battalion’s Company A. Her father, Kenneth O. Brewer, lived in Wawaka.
40 years ago, March 3, 1982
Dodi Treesh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Treesh, was the winner of the Albion Elementary School Spelling Bee. The runner-up was Carrie Wiley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Al Wiley. Both were students in Mrs. Gorsuch’s fifth-grade class.
Larry Huff, chief of the Albion Volunteer Fire Department reported that the department had taken over fundraising for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display from the Albion Chamber of Commerce. Huff said the fire department does not have the money to put on the show. The cost was a minimum of $2,000.
During a meeting of the Albion Town Board, Huff reported higher than expected utility bills for the department, and that the department did not have enough money to cover the costs. Board president Ted Frymier said that the firemen should close doors quicker to conserve heat in the cold months.
Donald R. Leitch, a lifelong Noble County resident, announced that he would seek the office of Noble County Sheriff. A nine-year veteran of the Kendallville Police Department, Leitch has spent the last 14 years as a deputy with the sheriff’s department. He spent the last four years as chief deputy.
The Central Noble boys basketball team outscored Churubusco 33-15 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Eagles, 80-69. In honor of senior night, coach Chuck Kitchell started his four seniors — Brian Guthrie, Mark Yates, Greg Snyder and Mel Zumbrun.
In Lucky Strikes bowling league action, Bob Weeks had the high series with a 577. Doug Gasaway and Duane Winebrenner each had three-game totals of 569. The high game was turned in by Winebrenner with a 227.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney G. David Laur announced he would seek re-election to his office. Laur had been appointed by Gov. Otis Bowen to represent prosecutors on the board of the Law Enforcement Academy in 1979.
Tom Wolfrum of Excel Distributing Corp. in Albvion received the Miller Brewing Co.’s “Number One Distributor” award. The award was given to Wolfrumat the company’s national sales meeting Feb. 24-26 in Washington, D.C.
25 years ago, March 5, 1997
Noble County Republican Central Committee leaders elected to four-year terms were Eric Blackman, treasurer; Madelynne Parker, secretary; Dottie Hanneman, chairwoman; and Rodney Strayer, vice chairman. Hanneman won the chair after defeating Lewis Moser, who had held the position for 21 years, in a 21-18 vote of precinct committee members.
Keith and Cheryl Leatherman officially turned over the keys to the Albion Dairy Queen’s new owners, Barbara and Steve Hiner. The Hiners owned a Dairy Queen in Huntington.
Egolf IGA was advertising t-bone steaks for $3.29 per pound and bone-in rib steaks for $2.49 per pound. A Butterball turkey was going for 59 cents per pound. Pork chops were available for $2.29 per pound. A 5-pound bag of grapefruit was selling for $1.99.
In his final prep game for the Central Noble boys basketball team, senior Slaven Franic scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a sectional opening round loss to Tippecanoe Valley, 56-35. Ryan Bricker and Matt Spencer each scored seven in the loss.
In bowling scores, Liberty Freewill Baptist league high male series was turned in by Mark Pfeiffer with a 535. Pfeiffer had the high game with a 227, followed by Billy Fields Jr.’s 204. The women’s Tuesday Afternoon-Off league high series was turned in by Patty Werker with a 578. Werker also had the high single game score with a 224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.