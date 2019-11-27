ALBION — Come Dec. 6, Albion will be full of Christmas cheer as it celebrates Christmas in the Village in the downtown.
The event will include business open house and the S.T.A.R. Team bazaar at Grace Christian Church from 4-8 p.m.
The fourth-annual Christmas Light Parade will take place beginning at 6 p.m, with the lighting of the Christmas tree on the northeast corner of the Noble County Courthouse Square taking place at 7 p.m.
Pictures with Santa will be taken this year at Doc’s Do-It-Best Rental Center off Jefferson Street beginning at 7:15 p.m.
The organizing committee for Christmas in the Village consists of Phyullis Herendeen, Steve Hook, Tiffany Lower and Tammy Luce.
“Things are coming together,” Luce said of preparations.
The committee decided to alternate the host sites of the picture taking with Santa. Next year, the pictures will be taken at Grace Christian Church, with the offering returning to the Albion Pizza Depot in 2021.
The location change for this year’s pictures taking with Santa isn’t the only new addition to this year’s Christmas in the Village:
The route of the parade has been extended.
“We’re going to run it like the Chain O’ Lakes Parade,” Luce said. “We had several comments they wished it was longer.”
The parade will begin at 6 p.m., heading west on Main Street from Cougar Court. The parade will jog left onto Liberty Street and then right onto Hazel Street before another right-hand turn leads the parade north on Orange Street.
Luce said the parade already has 20 entries to go along with eight teams of horse-drawn wagons and carriages.
“I’d really like to have 10 more,” Luce said. “If you’re thinking about being part of the parade, you still can be.”
Luce can be contacted at the Brick Ark Inn for anyone wishing to participate in the parade. Line-up will begin at 4:45 p.m.
John Moorhouse will again bring Santa into town at the end of the parade.
• Luce said the S.T.A.R. Team’s Bazaar at Grace Christian Church will be expanded.
“It’s going to be a good turnout of vendors this year,” Luce said.
• Central Noble’s Athletic Booster Club will be selling coffee and hot chocolate near the Police Booth on the southeast corner of the square.
• A trivia contest will be held from 4-8 p.m., with entry forms available at businesses participating in the open houses from 4-8 p.m. Those businesses will be Eddies Quick Mart, Doc’s Hardware, A Thyme to Remember, Hughes Insurance, Ragan Chiropractic, Albion Pizza Depot, Newman & Newman LLC and Grace Christian Church.
While at the businesses, visitors can enter to win one of four Albion Chamber of Commerce holiday bucks $25 gift certificates.
The winner of the trivia contest, which is geared toward children and families to participate together, will win a $25 gift certificate from the Albion Dairy Queen.
• Christmas in the Village now has its own Facebook page. Last year, there was a Facebook event set up, and all of that same information will now be available year-round on its own separate page.
For the second year in a row, the restrooms at the Noble County Courthouse will be accessible that evening through the north entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.