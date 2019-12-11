STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: 20TH CENTURY INVENTIONS

ACROSS

1. Observation point’s attraction

5. Included for large parties?

8. 252 gallons of wine

11. Soprano’s song, e.g.

12. Pakistani tongue

13. Word with foster or health

14. Lancelot and Mix-a-Lot

15. Unstable particle

16. Orangutan, biologically speaking

17. *Car safety invention

19. Caspian Sea, e.g.

20. They flock together?

21. “____ the ramparts...”

22. *RisquÈ garb named for atoll

25. *Bakelite was first one made from synthetics

29. RNs’ org.

30. Like a pumpkin on Halloween

33. Ä

34. “To Kill a Mockingbird” protagonist

36. Columbus Day mo.

37. Unlock

38. Without, in Paris

39. Limestone landscape forms

41. Broke bread

42. *Synthetic for a diabetic

44. Putin’s currency

46. *Willis Carrier’s invention conditioned it

47. *Aspartame-based sweetener

49. Hard tale to believe

51. *Scuba diver’s gear

54. “It’s still Rock and Roll” to him

55. The Colosseum, e.g.

56. Stage part

58. Bohemian

59. Gold coating

60. Fishing rod attachment

61. Sticky stuff

62. Make a choice

63. Big Bang’s original matter

DOWN

1. Military hospitals

2. Fleur-de-lis

3. Irish word for Ireland

4. Sushi restaurant “burner”

5. Set straight

6. Objects of worship

7. Fourth down option

8. *Little Willie or T-34

9. Egg on

10. Opposite of paleo-

12. Perugia region

13. Make less refined

16. Court bargain

18. Touch of color

21. Antediluvian

22. Low in La Scala, pl.

23. Relating to Quechuan people

24. Unstable mesons

25. Four-legged friends

26. ____ Ligation

27. All worked up

28. Apple leftovers

31. Multicolored horse

32. *Acronym that revolutionized TV-watching

35. But not always

37. Like some suspects?

39. CrËme de cassis plus wine

40. Like Ferris Bueller

43. Monet’s water flower

45. Out of focus

47. Provide with gear

48. Cover with a story to tell?

49. Beginner

50. Charlie Parker’s sax

51. Golden Fleece ship

52. Season to be jolly

53. High school club

54. *Air____, vehicle restraint

57. Freddie Krueger’s street

