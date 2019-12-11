STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: 20TH CENTURY INVENTIONS
ACROSS
1. Observation point’s attraction
5. Included for large parties?
8. 252 gallons of wine
11. Soprano’s song, e.g.
12. Pakistani tongue
13. Word with foster or health
14. Lancelot and Mix-a-Lot
15. Unstable particle
16. Orangutan, biologically speaking
17. *Car safety invention
19. Caspian Sea, e.g.
20. They flock together?
21. “____ the ramparts...”
22. *RisquÈ garb named for atoll
25. *Bakelite was first one made from synthetics
29. RNs’ org.
30. Like a pumpkin on Halloween
33. Ä
34. “To Kill a Mockingbird” protagonist
36. Columbus Day mo.
37. Unlock
38. Without, in Paris
39. Limestone landscape forms
41. Broke bread
42. *Synthetic for a diabetic
44. Putin’s currency
46. *Willis Carrier’s invention conditioned it
47. *Aspartame-based sweetener
49. Hard tale to believe
51. *Scuba diver’s gear
54. “It’s still Rock and Roll” to him
55. The Colosseum, e.g.
56. Stage part
58. Bohemian
59. Gold coating
60. Fishing rod attachment
61. Sticky stuff
62. Make a choice
63. Big Bang’s original matter
DOWN
1. Military hospitals
2. Fleur-de-lis
3. Irish word for Ireland
4. Sushi restaurant “burner”
5. Set straight
6. Objects of worship
7. Fourth down option
8. *Little Willie or T-34
9. Egg on
10. Opposite of paleo-
12. Perugia region
13. Make less refined
16. Court bargain
18. Touch of color
21. Antediluvian
22. Low in La Scala, pl.
23. Relating to Quechuan people
24. Unstable mesons
25. Four-legged friends
26. ____ Ligation
27. All worked up
28. Apple leftovers
31. Multicolored horse
32. *Acronym that revolutionized TV-watching
35. But not always
37. Like some suspects?
39. CrËme de cassis plus wine
40. Like Ferris Bueller
43. Monet’s water flower
45. Out of focus
47. Provide with gear
48. Cover with a story to tell?
49. Beginner
50. Charlie Parker’s sax
51. Golden Fleece ship
52. Season to be jolly
53. High school club
54. *Air____, vehicle restraint
57. Freddie Krueger’s street
