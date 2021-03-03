William Luckey
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. — William (Bill) Robert Luckey, age 66, of Granada Hills, California, died on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Northridge, California, from COVID-19 Viral Pneumonia.
He was born at Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, Indiana, on Sept. 3, 1954, to John and Helen (Conver) Luckey.
He graduated from Central Noble High School in 1972. He attended Taylor University and graduated from Indiana University’s School of Business in 1977.
He lived and worked in Chicago, Illinois, before moving to Los Angeles, California, in 1980, where he worked in the film industry.
His work on dozens of films included Art Director, Construction Coordinator, Production Assistant and Property Master. He had been a member of SAG, Screen Actors Guild and IATSE Local 44, a Professional Craftsman’s Union.
Referred to by family and loved ones as Bill, he never met a stranger and was a charismatic and talented individual. Bill surrounded himself with people he loved. He was a good friend, a good listener, and had a generous spirit. He loved his family and expressed this often.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Luckey; his mother, Helen Luckey; and his brother, Hugh Luckey.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Luckey, of Houlton, Wisconsin; brother and sister-in-law, Conver and Patricia Luckey, of Kimmell, Indiana; and his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Ed Hart, of Cumming, Georgia.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Burial will be at Wolf Lake Cemetery in Wolf Lake, Indiana, at a future date.
