The holiday season is a popular time to adopt a new pet into the family, as many tykes dream of a new furry friend under the Christmas tree. And like past years, many consumers will be searching for their puppies on the internet.
Unfortunately, experts say a shocking 80% of sponsored advertisements about pets may be fake. And since many victims of puppy scams don’t report their experience, the number could be significantly higher.
Here’s how the scam works: you do an online search for puppies, or maybe see an ad on social media. You find your new family member and make arrangements to pay for and transport it. Days go by and your puppy never arrives. You try to contact the seller but get no response. It’s a common story over at BBB’s ScamTracker site.
In addition, scammers are using COVID-19 to capitalize, telling buyers they cannot meet a pet before paying because of the pandemic, or making virus-related money requests for items such as special climate-controlled crates, insurance and a (non-existent) COVID-19 vaccine
The end-result is a would-be pet owner paying hundreds of dollars or more to purchase a pet that ultimately doesn’t exist. The median loss reported to Scam Tracker in 2020 is $750, with close to $2.8 million in losses so far in 2020.
Don’t end up in the dog house, use BBB’s tips to protect yourself from puppy scams this season:
• Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person. If that isn’t possible, conduct a reverse image search of the picture of the pet you are considering. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, its likely a fraud. You also can search for text from ads or testimonials, to see if the seller copied it from another website.
• Avoid wiring money, using a cash app or gift card. These payment methods offer no recourse or no way to get your money back if you are the victim of fraud. Fraudsters may claim to accept credit cards, but may steal your credit card information to use it in other scams. They may also inform you that payment didn’t go through and request the payment via wire service or gift cards.
• Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting. If a purebred dog is advertised for free or at a deeply discounted price, but other payment is required for services like vaccination or transportation, it could be a fraudulent offer.
• Consider reaching out to a local animal shelter. Many shelters are looking for fosters to help relieve the animal’s stress and reduce overcrowding at their facilities. Humane Society of the United States refers consumers to local shelters.
• If you think you have been scammed or have found a suspicious website, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.
If you spot a puppy scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s ScamTracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams. Visit bbb.org/shopsafe for more tips to keep your holiday purchases safe this year.
