STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: FOOTBALL

ACROSS

1. Tax evader’s fear

6. “You betcha!”

9. Fill to satisfaction

13. Crocus, pl.

14. Reef dweller

15. Freeze off

16. Buzz Aldrin’s first name

17. Wildebeest

18. Reduced, often paired with down

19. *____ back

21. *#1 NFL pick in 2019

23. Precedes whiz

24. Bald eagle’s nest

25. Summer sandwich?

28. Past tense of reave

30. Bee’s favorite drink

35. German currency

37. Shower with affection

39. Africa’s horned herbivore

40. Battery fluid

41. Bad-tempered

43. All over again

44. Ticked off

46. Cut with a beam

47. Rip or pull

48. Pico de gallo and such

50. Abe’s coin

52. Hog haven

53. Refuses to

55. Likewise

57. *Team gathering

60. *Common play on 3rd and long

64. Committee of judges

65. One of the five W’s

67. Ranee’s wrap

68. Sheep-like

69. Auction set

70. Romanov’s edict

71. Type of message

72. Aye-aye

73. *Worn atop thigh pads

DOWN

1. Maple tree and laptop brand

2. Pakistani language

3. *First ____!

4. Cupcake topper

5. Smaller than tiny

6. Safecracker

7. Poetic “even”

8. On D’Artagnan’s hat

9. Practice in the ring

10. Certain sensation

11. *NFL Primetime and NFL Draft host Wingo

12. *Type of zone

15. More spry

20. Must-haves

22. Funerary vase

24. What opposites do?

25. *Soldier Field’s team

26. “____ di Lammermoor”

27. Do-re-do-re-do-re-do-re, e.g.

29. *Blindside block, e.g.

31. Burn to a crisp

32. Fork prongs

33. Beside, archaic

34. *”All my ____ friends are coming over tonight...”

36. Words from Wordsworth, pl.

38. Other than what is

42. Gossipmonger

45. Waste time

49. La precursor

51. *A game that could go either way

54. Very recently

56. Port city in Japan

57. Possess

58. Windows alternative

59. *Football Hall of Famer Richard

60. Cooking vessels

61. Turkmenistan’s neighbor

62. Egg holder

63. #23 Across, pl.

64. Winner’s take

66. Gardening tool

