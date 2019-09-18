STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: FOOTBALL
ACROSS
1. Tax evader’s fear
6. “You betcha!”
9. Fill to satisfaction
13. Crocus, pl.
14. Reef dweller
15. Freeze off
16. Buzz Aldrin’s first name
17. Wildebeest
18. Reduced, often paired with down
19. *____ back
21. *#1 NFL pick in 2019
23. Precedes whiz
24. Bald eagle’s nest
25. Summer sandwich?
28. Past tense of reave
30. Bee’s favorite drink
35. German currency
37. Shower with affection
39. Africa’s horned herbivore
40. Battery fluid
41. Bad-tempered
43. All over again
44. Ticked off
46. Cut with a beam
47. Rip or pull
48. Pico de gallo and such
50. Abe’s coin
52. Hog haven
53. Refuses to
55. Likewise
57. *Team gathering
60. *Common play on 3rd and long
64. Committee of judges
65. One of the five W’s
67. Ranee’s wrap
68. Sheep-like
69. Auction set
70. Romanov’s edict
71. Type of message
72. Aye-aye
73. *Worn atop thigh pads
DOWN
1. Maple tree and laptop brand
2. Pakistani language
3. *First ____!
4. Cupcake topper
5. Smaller than tiny
6. Safecracker
7. Poetic “even”
8. On D’Artagnan’s hat
9. Practice in the ring
10. Certain sensation
11. *NFL Primetime and NFL Draft host Wingo
12. *Type of zone
15. More spry
20. Must-haves
22. Funerary vase
24. What opposites do?
25. *Soldier Field’s team
26. “____ di Lammermoor”
27. Do-re-do-re-do-re-do-re, e.g.
29. *Blindside block, e.g.
31. Burn to a crisp
32. Fork prongs
33. Beside, archaic
34. *”All my ____ friends are coming over tonight...”
36. Words from Wordsworth, pl.
38. Other than what is
42. Gossipmonger
45. Waste time
49. La precursor
51. *A game that could go either way
54. Very recently
56. Port city in Japan
57. Possess
58. Windows alternative
59. *Football Hall of Famer Richard
60. Cooking vessels
61. Turkmenistan’s neighbor
62. Egg holder
63. #23 Across, pl.
64. Winner’s take
66. Gardening tool
