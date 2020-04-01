45 years ago, July 16, 1975
Albion Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary presented a gift of $100 to the Noble County Public Library for the purchase of books or provisions of services for senior citizens.
Six Noble County 4-H members were attending the State 4-H Conservation Camp at West Lafayette. They had received the trip because of their achievements in project work. They were: Kevin Treesh, Scott Knapp, Marty McCoy, Rhonda Stampe, Joy Schuman and Julie Ness.
The Noble County Sheriff and his entire department needed and received the assistance of the Noble County Civil Defense. A guard was needed to stand at the door of a prisoner at McCray Memorial Hospital when the Noble Circuit Court ordered a subject confined to the isolation ward of the hospital. Various members of the county group stood watch, enabling the sheriff and his deputies to carry on at least a portion of their daily tasks.
President Ford was celebrating his 62nd birthday.
Airman Michael D. Scott, Cromwell, had graduated at Keesler AFB, Mississippi, from the U. S. Air Force administrative specialist course conducted by the Air Training Command. The Airman was now proficient in the preparation of Air Force correspondence and reports and was being assigned to MacDill AFB, Florida, for duty with a unit of the Tactical Air Command.
25 years ago, March 15, 1995
Fifth-grade students at Albion Elementary School experienced what it might be like to spend time in one of the cells at the Noble County Jail. The tour was part of Project LEAD, a program that acquainted students with the laws, and hopefully would instill a desire for them to be law-abiding citizens.
Eight students from Central Noble Middle School were attending a PRIDE Conference in Indianapolis. The conference was designed to encourage youth and adults to work together to find a solution to the growing substance abuse problem among youth. The students were: Krystal Walker, Jaci Freeman, Cara Hoover, Emily Stump, Ryan Rice, Sean Fitzpatrick, Sean Hayes and Nick Grawcock.
Newly elected officers of the Noble County Republican’s Women’s Club were Madelynn Parker, first vice president; Marilyn Morr, president; Dottie Hanneman, second vice president; Lois Knafel, treasurer and Tish Pearson, secretary.
Top award winners at the Central Noble Winter Sports Banquet were: Wendy Perlich, Cougar Spirit Award; Brooke Gregg, Top Free Throw Percentage; Jennifer Grawcock, Top Rebounder; Jessie Egolf, Top Field Goal Percentage and Dana Smith, Assists Leader. Cale Hoover received Most Take Downs and Quickest Pin in wrestling; Jeremy Aker, Wrestling Most Valuable Player; Brett Freeman, Free Throw Percentage and Floor Burn Defensive Award in basketball; Josh Johnson, Top Rebounder and Field Goal Percentage; Ben Schoon, Cougar Spirit Award and Brian Smith, Assists Leader.
Athlete of the Week was Josh Johnson. Johnson received awards for leading the Central Noble boys basketball team in both rebounding and field goal shooting.
Edward and Tammy (Hartman) Steele announced the arrival of their second child, a daughter, born March 3, 1995, at Cameron Hospital in Angola. The new miss, Courtney Jane, had a 2-year-old brother, Cody Wayne, anxiously awaiting her arrival.
Navy Chief Petty Officer Rex A. Read, a 1974 graduate of East Noble High School, had retired from active duty after 20 years of service. Reade had last served at Naval Air Station, South Weymouth, Mississippi.
10 years ago, March 17, 2010
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Owen donated a Wii to the residents of North Ridge Village Nursing & Rehab Center. This gift would be used by the residents of North Ridge to keep active and provide hours of fun.
Andrew McGill, a student at Central Noble High School sold products with Pro-Life messages such as, “Take My Hand, Not My Life,” “Choose Life, Your Mom Did,” and “It’s Not a Choice, It’s a Child...Stop Abortion!!!” for a high school project. The project resulted in a $935 donation to help Noble County families.
United Way of Noble County was planning its very own version of the popular TV show American Idol to raise money for their partner agencies. United Way was looking for participants ages 10 and up, who would like to audition for Noble County Idol.
On Jan. 20, 2010, seven Noble County Extension Homemakers made a total of 50 cancer pads. It was a winter project selected by the homemakers to benefit the residents of Northeast Indiana. The seven homemakers were: Jeanne Keiser, Shirley Rosswurm, Bette Owen, Nancy Peterson, Marlene Goodrich, Phyllis Burnworth and Ardean Ebert. The cancer pads were delivered to Cancer Services Inc. of Northeast Indiana.
The Central Noble Middle School wrestling team finished its season with a third place at the Land Of Lakes Conference held at Central Noble. Winning the tournament was Fairfield with 381 points, second was Westview with 264, third was Central Noble with 250 , fourth was a tie between Lakeland and West Noble with 231.5 , sixth went to Prairie Heights with 219, seventh went to Churubusco with 216 and rounding out the teams was Howe Military in eighth with 42 points.
Central Noble Albion Elementary student Austin Moore won the 80-pound weight class at the Indiana State Wrestling Association Folkstyle State Finals held at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
