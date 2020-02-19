Without a subject in mind for my next article, I thought as I went to bed, tomorrow morning I’ll go driving on country roads. I should see a bird to write about, snow buntings maybe, or a rough-legged hawk or snowy owl, or an early migrant, a robin or bluebird, a meadowlark or killdeer. But when I got up about an hour after dawn, the sky was dull and gray and I decided I didn’t want to go out. I’d write about the birds at the feeders outside my windows, as I have many times before.
The most numerous birds at my feeders, and on the ground around the feeders and in the trees and bushes around the feeders, were, and are, house sparrows. House sparrow, not a native American bird, is a species brought to North America from England and called English sparrow. It’s not even a sparrow. It’s a bird of a different family. But it is the size and color of true sparrows which are native birds of North America. It’s a little brown bird or little brown job, an LBJ in the parlance of bird watchers.
There is one true sparrow at a feeder outside my window, a tree sparrow, two of them in fact. Tree sparrows are birds of the far north, common winter visitors to Indiana. They’re easily identified by a chestnut cap like a chipping sparrow and a gray breast with a spot in the center, a stickpin. Other sparrows that I’ve seen at one of my feeders in winter, though not this winter, are chipping, white-crowned and white-throated. Another visitor from the north, now common at feeders in northern Indiana, is the dark-eyed junco.
The other birds at my feeders are birds I see at the feeders in summer and winter though they are more numerous in winter. In summer they are scattered, nesting, hatching their broods, feeding and raising their families. There are black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches and tufted titmice, cardinals, blue jays, goldfinches, downy and red-bellied woodpeckers and occasionally a hairy woodpecker.
I’m on the lookout, always this time of year, for a red-breasted nuthatch, a winter visitor from the north, but I haven’t seen one in several years. I’m also on the lookout for a flock of evening grosbeaks. They used to be common winter visitors at feeders in Indiana and other northern states but I haven’t seen one now in many years except when my wife and I traveled north into their nesting range. Even there, during their nesting season, we didn’t see many.
I did have one bird I don’t see often at a feeder a few days ago. It wasn’t actually at one of my feeders but flew in and landed in a tree near a feeder. When it flew in all the other birds at the feeders and around them dispersed, vacated, left. That visitor was a Cooper’s hawk. Cooper’s and sharp-shinned are called bird hawks. They are medium size, smaller than red-tailed hawks, bigger than kestrels.
I was pleased to see the Cooper’s hawk but many people would not have been. Because they prey on smaller birds, many people are prejudiced against them. I’ve known of people, even knew a couple men personally, who shot Cooper’s and sharpies whenever they could, when they didn’t think there was a conservation officer around or someone who would report them to a conservation officer. The bird hawks, all hawks, are protected by law.
Hawks weren’t protected when I was a boy. Identifying hawks was much easier then. Every hawk was a chicken hawk and shot whenever it could be, then often hung, with wings spread, on a barbwire fence.
Maybe I won’t write about any bird. Maybe I’ll write about deer. My daughter and I saw seven of them in the field across the road from our house a few days ago.
