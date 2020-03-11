It’s March, the windy month, though there is no wind today. It’s a beautiful day. The sky is clear, without a cloud. This is a day to be outdoors, not inside sitting at my desk. I should be walking around our pasture or the marsh at the edge of our pasture or hiking in a woodland, or driving, cruisin’ on country roads. This is a day to be out, looking for birds and other animals.
I have been watching the birds at the feeders outside my windows, looking in the trees and bushes, at the lawn. There are the usual birds at the feeders, in the trees and bushes, on the ground the birds I’ve been seeing all winter. But where are the spring arrivals, white-crowned and white-throated sparrows at the feeders, robins on the lawn?
I have seen a white-crowned sparrow this year. But that was a month or more ago, one of each, at one of my feeders, one day each. I have seen robins last month and the month before, January and February, in the woods of the park a mile from my home. But those were no-goes, birds that didn’t fly south last winter. Now they should be out of the woods, scattered, hopping about on lawns, hunting night crawlers and other critters that live in and on the ground.
Male robins should be singing to the dawn, announcing territories. They should be attracting mates, though females may not have arrived in our area yet since they migrate later than males.
There should be red-winged blackbirds in the trees around our marsh and in the cattails. Male redwings, for like robins and many other birds, migrate earlier than females. I have heard one male redwing out in our marsh. I heard it one morning before the end of February.
It’s March. Tree swallows should be out around our marsh soon, flying out over the nearby pasture, landing in the trees around the marsh, investigating cavities in the trees, choosing nest sites. Barn swallows should be flying over the marsh and the pasture, swooping in and out of our barn.
I should be seeing the earliest warblers to migrate north in spring, yellow-rumped and common yellowthroats, the yellow-rumped in the park, the yellowthroats in the cattails of our marsh. Then, as March progresses, there should be more and more warblers in the woodlands, black-and-white, blackpoll, black-throated blue, black-throated green, blackburnian, prothonotary, an ovenbird or a waterthrush. Perhaps I’ll see a cerulean warbler, a rare and endangered species.
Crusin,’ I should see meadowlarks and song sparrows, field, vesper, grasshopper, savannah and clay-colored sparrows. With luck I’ll see a Harris’ sparrow and a Henslow’s sparrow or a dickcissel or a bobolink.
I don’t see as many birds as I used to. Christmas bird counts, breeding bird surveys, nesting bird surveys, every kind of bird count indicates a decline in the number of birds in North America. Some species have increased, bald eagles, sandhill cranes, wild turkeys, Canada geese, pileated woodpeckers, to name a few, but overall the number of birds in North America has declined by 50% in the last 50 years. And the reasons — climate change, habitat loss and chemicals.
Birding in March, and in every other month, isn’t like it used to be. When I was a boy, in March, or April or May, I remember days when there were so many warblers in the trees, a warbler wave, that I got a sore neck, a warbler neck birders called it, from staring up into the trees through Grandpa’s field glasses looking at warblers.
Birding isn’t like it used to be. But there are birds out there, it’s a beautiful day in March, time of spring migration, and I’m going out, just as soon as I finish this article.
