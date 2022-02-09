ALBION — Robert E. Kirkpatrick, 92, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, following a battle with COVID-19.
He was born on May 23, 1929, in Jefferson Township, Noble County, to Earl and Florence (Rodian) Kirkpatrick.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert retired from International Harvester in 1977. He always kept busy working, either cutting wood or bailing hay. He also enjoyed mowing lawn. He and his wife were the owners of Kirkpatrick Lawn Service for many years. Robert enjoyed going to car shows, and especially loved classic cars.
He was a member of Avilla American Legion Post #240.
On Oct. 20, 1972, at Green Center United Methodist Church, he married JoSue Wolfe. She preceded him in death on January 27, 2012.
Survivors include his children, Rob (Melissa) Kirkpatrick of Albion, Cindy (Phil) Jacob, of Albion, Cathy (Mike) Blomberg, of Wolcottville, Pam (Scott) Gardner, of Tennessee, and Melissa (Mike) Meroney, of Albion; grandchildren, Chad (Shelley) Jacob, Brad Jacob, Shawn Jacob, Angela (John) Kresse, Jodie (George) Wood, Stephanie (Lee) Lafleur, Kayla (Cody) Stamps, Kolton Gardner, Kelsey Gardner, Darci (James) Streby, Tyler (Majenica) Meroney, Morgan Meroney, Cash Kirkpatrick, and Colt Kirkpatrick. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Austin, Owen, Caitlyn, Tristan, Trenton, Haley, Allie, Paisley, Charlie-Jo, Joseph, Riley, Chelsea, Madalyn, Macy, Maria and Nathan; great-great-grandchildren, James, Quinn, Brynlee and Addyson; sisters-in-law, Jan Syphers, and Barbara Kirkpatrick, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, JoSue, he was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Charles Kirkpatrick, John B. Kirkpatrick, Frank Kirkpatrick, George Kirkpatrick, Mary Herendeen, and Edna May Bixby; infant brother, Edward Kirkpatrick; and great grandson, Justin Kresse.
Funeral service were held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Mike Albaugh will officiate.
Burial with military honors took place at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Contributions in Robert's memory may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
