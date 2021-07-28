WOLF LAKE — The southwestern Noble County community of Wolf Lake will once again be honoring all things onion as it hosts Onion Days Aug. 5-7.
The theme for this year’s event is “Bravery, Courage and Strength to Plow On.”
The following is the schedule of events for this year’s festival:
Thursday, Aug. 5
• Noon to 5 p.m. — booth set up
• 5 p.m. — Silent auction begins
• 5:15 p.m. — Introduction of grand marshals
• 5:30 p.m. — Marlow’s pizza eating contest, pedal pull registration and corn hole registration on the basketball court
• 5:45 p.m. — Shepherd’s Brass at the back pavilion
• 6 p.m. — Pedal pull and corn hole begin
• 8 p.m. — Karaoke with Bill Hardesty
Friday, Aug. 6
12:30 p.m. — Tractor show registraton
• 4:30 p.m. until dark — free shuttle to school
• 5 p.m. — Onion judging
• 5:30 p.m. — 4-H Cake Walk on the basketball court
• 6:30 p.m. — Heartland Cloggers
• 6:30 p.m. — Sip & Paint on the back pavilion
• 8-11 p.m. — Gunslinger band
Saturday, Aug. 7
• 7 a.m. — Breakfast in the park
• 7:30 a.m. — 3-on-3 registration
• 8 a.m. — 3-on-3 begins
• 8-11 a.m. — Garden tractor pulls at the school
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Car show at the Room 2 Room parking lot
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Tractor show continues at school
• 9-11 a.m. — Kids morning activities
• 11 a.m. — Frozen t-shirt contest
• 11:30 a.m. — Shootout
• 1 p.m. — Merriam Chapel Puppets
• 1 p.m. — Euchre tournament at VFW
• 2:30 p.m. — Tug-O-War
• 3:30 p.m. — Inclognito Cloggers
• 3:30-5:30 p.m. — Pie contest drop off
• 4 p.m. — Parade lineup at the school
• 5 p.m. — Parade
• 6:30 p.m. — Wolf Lake trivia contest on the basketball court
• 7 p.m. — Silent auction ends
• 7:30 p.m. — Pie auction
• 8-11 p.m. — Roger Marshall Band
