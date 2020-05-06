ALBION — Albion’s Chain O’ Lakes Festival is off.
After delaying as long as possible, festival organizer and city councilwoman Chris Magnuson announced the street fair is canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“We’re waiting on the governor’s next (order),” Magnuson said at the April 28 council meeting.
When that order came on Friday in the form of the “Back on Track” five-step plan, the governor’s staged re-opening of the state won’t allow large gatherings like festivals until July 4 at the earliest.
Many of those who make up the festival appeared to be in a holding pattern anyway as only one of 25 food alley vendors who normally participate in the June festival responded to Magnuson’s request for interest in participating this year.
Chain O’ Lakes is another big public event to get canceled. Previously the Northeast Indiana Bluegrass Association canceled its Memorial Day festival and Kendallville had to axe its second annual Fairy, Gnone and Troll Festival.
Noble County 4-H is waiting before deciding about the Noble County Community Fair — which normally runs after what would be the final step in the Back on Track plan — but fair board members have previously indicated they’d wait until next week to make the call.
The council also discussed at its April 28 meeting a problem property off York Street, which is partially in and partially out of the town’s corporate limits.
The property owner, Mark Easterday, has been levied fines for having a junk trailer on his property. The town has gone through the court process of obtaining ownership of the trailer but has yet to have it removed.
According to Town Councilman John Morr, a junk vehicle with a missing door has also been added to the property.
“It’s an eyesore,” Morr said. “It’s not going to go away.”
The town said it would continue to look into the issue to see what could be done, including contacting the Noble County Plan Commission for guidance on what could be done on sections of the property that are not within the town limits.
The conversation moved from there to other spots in town where trash had accumulated.
Morr suggested the council organize something like an Albion Pride Weekend” in which people would come out and clean up the town.
Town Manager Tena Woenker updated the council on developer Keith Leatherman’s plans for the next phase of the Village of White Oaks housing subdivision.
During the Sept. 10 Albion Town Council meeting, Leatherman and then-Town Manager Stefen Wynn presented plans for the 21-home Village of White Oaks phase III-IV development on the town’s west side, south of Village Drive.
Working with the Albion Plan Commission, Leatherman presented detailed plans during the September meeting, going so far as to describe specifics on everything from the placement of water and sewage lines to the number and location of fire hydrants to the type of curbing which would be used.
Then in early October, a problem tapping into the town’s sewer main ground the plans to a halt.
According to Leatherman and town officials on Oct. 9, the tap was actually successfully made at the manhole located near the intersection of Scott Street and Village Drive the week before. But after fill material was put in at that section, the pipe became dislodged as equipment was moved.
Initial attempts to reconnect the pipe were unsuccessful, with water and mud running into the area.
Leatherman said at the Oct. 9 town council meeting that the only solution was to put in a lift station at a higher point than the current connection. The original plans called for the system to be gravity-fed.
Prior to that meeting, town officials expressed hesitancy to install another expensive lift station, and Leatherman said he was considering walking away from the project.
The town made every effort to come to a resolution which would allow for Leatherman to continue the development, including finding a contractor willing to reconnect to the sewer main at the previous location.
Wynn and Leatherman reached a deal to make that happen.
Woenker said she talked with Leatherman and the developer told her he is working to get new drawings made of the proposed expansion. The old drawings, which were signed by the town, were not on the correct size paper, according to the Noble County Recorder’s Office. Consequently, the plan could not be legally recorded.
A new set of drawings, on the proper sized paper, will need to be signed and submitted before Leatherman can proceed.
• Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole presented his statistics for the month of March. His officers received 701 calls for service in the month, performing 442 security checks, making 25 traffic stops, responding to six reports of suspicious activity and investigating one stolen vehicle report.
• Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber reported his department had made 26 runs in March, totaling 20 medical assist calls and six reported fires.
