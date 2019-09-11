45 years ago, Dec. 18, 1974
The Noble County Historical Society elected the following officers and directors for 1975: president, John I. Zink; vice president, Grover Polston; secretary, Geneva Zink; treasurer, Naomi Black; three-year director, Harold Seymoure; the other directors were Merritt Gard and Fred Pollock.
The Historical Museum was the site of films by Hook’s Drug Store, Indianapolis. Representatives spent several hours filming and narrating the story of Marvin Kuhns, notorious Noble County outlaw. The museum was selected as they needed old jail cells and jail bars for a background.
Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Snyder, Albion, were surprised with a 60th wedding anniversary. The Snyders were married on Dec. 24, 1914, by the Rev. Bowen in the Lutheran Parsonage in Albion.
Marine PFC Larry McCoy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond J. McCoy of Route 1, Avilla, reported for duty at Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. A 1973 graduate of Churubusco High School, he joined the Marine Corps in 1973. McCoy’s wife Sandra was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Dazey of Wolf Lake.
Marine Sgt. Kenneth R. Woody, son of Mr. and& Mrs. Willliam Woody, Albion, had returned to Okinawa after a five-month deployment as a member of the Second Battalion Landing Team, Ninth Marine Regiment.
Wedding service of Robert Dean Leatherman and Valetta Ann Shippy was solemnized at Mt. Pleasant Church on Dec. 15, 1974.
The Central Noble Cougars basketball team won the game against Fremont 83-80 in a double overtime.
Tokheim opened a plant at Brimfield.
There was a break-in at the Noble County Courthouse and several offices were torn up.
Jack and Diana (McWilliams) Davis were parents of a son, Tyler Lynn, born Dec. 9, 1974.
Jim and Anna Palmer were parents of a daughter, Marissa Carrie, Nov. 11, 1974.
25 years ago, Aug. 31, 1994
Central Noble and West Noble opened the 1994 Indiana High School football season in a game marked by numerous fumbles and critical penalties. When the final seconds ticked off of the clock the Cougars from Central Noble had capitalized on enough of the mistakes to escape the night with a 14-6 victory. The Central Noble JV team came away with a 12-0 victory against West Noble.
Central Noble cross country runners Wendy Perlich and Abby Morr took top honors in the Gold Division of the Snider High School Hokum-Karum.
Daniel and Emily Stangland announced the birth of a son, Ted Edgar. Ted had two brothers Eli, 6, and Neal, 3 ½ years old.
A benefit bass tournament was being held on Sept. 11, 1994, with one-half of the proceeds designated to benefit Jason Nevil, a 16-year-old Noble County youth who had been paralyzed in a swimming accident.
Kruse International was planning to auction ‘Cars of the Stars.’ A 1965 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Limousine, formerly owned by the great John Lennon of the Beatles was one, also, a 1963 Studebaker Avanti formerly owned by Ricky Nelson, another one was a Chrysler Coupe, once belonging to Richard Carpenter of Carpenters singing duo. A 1950 Rolls-Royce used by Jackie Onassis and a 1946 ZIS 4-door convertible, used by Stalin during the opening of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw and a 1938 Cadillac Limousine Convertible V-16 used by W.C. Fields as a personal car, would all be offered.
10 years ago, Sept. 2, 2009
Travis Barnes was selected as Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne 2009 Richard G. Lugar Student Scholar of International Affairs. Barnes, who was 26 years old and a senior, was to begin work as an intern in Sen. Lugar’s office. His internship was for the fall semester and Barnes would graduate in the spring of 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He began his studies at IPFW in the fall of 2001. After the terrorist attacks on September 11, he enlisted in the Marines and served three tours in Iraq. In his application to become the Lugar Student Scholar, Barnes wrote about witnessing the first free Iraqi election in December 2006. He said it was a defining moment in his life.
Athletes of the Week were Quiiana Simon and Kerissa Cole. Lady Cougar soccer players. Cole surprised the Lakeland team when Jacinda Fogle passed a penalty shot to her and she sent the ball soaring through the uprights. Simon then took a pass from Cole late in the second half to zing by Lakeland’s goalie to give Central Noble the 2-1 lead.
The Noble REMC hosted an open house on Aug. 27, 2009, to introduce the community to its newly renovated offices in Albion. The REMC moved into this property in 1978. During this time, REMC’s members had grown from 7,350 meters to more than 11,000.
