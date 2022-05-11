THEME: ROMANTIC COMEDIES
ACROSS
1. “We all fall down” preceder
6. Zedong of China
9. W of gridiron’s WR
13. Short for betwixt
14. Second-largest bird, by height
15. *”The Taming of the ____”
16. Godfather’s family
17. Make a choice
18. Bridal veil fabric
19. *Like Rock Hudson’s and Doris Day’s talk
21. *Katherine Heigl wore 27 of these
23. Dumbo’s big one
24. Gift for the naughty
25. *”I Was a Male ____ Bride” starring Cary Grant
28. Inauguration ball, e.g.
30. Eyelid drooping
35. Half of binary code
37. Ruptured
39. PayPal money
40. Part of colliery
41. Avoid, as in taxes
43. “The Sun ____ Rises”
44. “Colorful” announcement
46. Fifty-fifty
47. Bit of slander
48. Rookie
50. Tolstoy’s Karenina
52. Hitherto
53. Hammer part
55. Canada’s neighbor
57. *Sleepless in which city?
61. *Drew Barrymore has never been what?
64. Don’t mention it
65. Akira Kurosawa’s 1985 movie
67. Erasable programmable read only memory
69. Seize a throne
70. Gold medalist Nathan Chen’s turf
71. Smooth transition
72. Post-deductions
73. “But I heard him exclaim, ____ he drove out of sight, Merry Christmas...”
74. Sound like Wilbur
DOWN
1. 20s dispenser
2. Type of meet
3. Sound reproduction quality
4. Expatriate
5. German POW camp, slangily
6. Garfield’s cry
7. Unit of electric current
8. One up
9. “____ Afraid of Virginia Wolf?”
10. Novelist Murdoch
11. Expunge
12. Bo Peep’s females
15. Gracefully slender
20. Perform on a dais
22. Eminem’s genre
24. Wagon train, e.g.
25. *Julia Roberts played a pretty one
26. Old and feeble
27. Extend subscription
29. *It’s crazy and stupid?
31. South American tubers
32. *Who did Harry meet?
33. Question in dispute
34. Like small distance
36. Belgrade native
38. *She starred in “I Dream of Jeannie”
42. Boredom
45. A-one
49. Slippery reef dweller
51. Appraise
54. Like a haunted mansion
56. Colorado skiing destination
57. Render speechless
58. Facilitate
59. Adjoin
60. Suit material
61. Leg joint
62. “Cogito ____ sum”
63. Brooding
66. Acronym, abbr.
68. NYC art museum’s nickname, with the
