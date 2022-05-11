THEME: ROMANTIC COMEDIES

ACROSS

1. “We all fall down” preceder

6. Zedong of China

9. W of gridiron’s WR

13. Short for betwixt

14. Second-largest bird, by height

15. *”The Taming of the ____”

16. Godfather’s family

17. Make a choice

18. Bridal veil fabric

19. *Like Rock Hudson’s and Doris Day’s talk

21. *Katherine Heigl wore 27 of these

23. Dumbo’s big one

24. Gift for the naughty

25. *”I Was a Male ____ Bride” starring Cary Grant

28. Inauguration ball, e.g.

30. Eyelid drooping

35. Half of binary code

37. Ruptured

39. PayPal money

40. Part of colliery

41. Avoid, as in taxes

43. “The Sun ____ Rises”

44. “Colorful” announcement

46. Fifty-fifty

47. Bit of slander

48. Rookie

50. Tolstoy’s Karenina

52. Hitherto

53. Hammer part

55. Canada’s neighbor

57. *Sleepless in which city?

61. *Drew Barrymore has never been what?

64. Don’t mention it

65. Akira Kurosawa’s 1985 movie

67. Erasable programmable read only memory

69. Seize a throne

70. Gold medalist Nathan Chen’s turf

71. Smooth transition

72. Post-deductions

73. “But I heard him exclaim, ____ he drove out of sight, Merry Christmas...”

74. Sound like Wilbur

DOWN

1. 20s dispenser

2. Type of meet

3. Sound reproduction quality

4. Expatriate

5. German POW camp, slangily

6. Garfield’s cry

7. Unit of electric current

8. One up

9. “____ Afraid of Virginia Wolf?”

10. Novelist Murdoch

11. Expunge

12. Bo Peep’s females

15. Gracefully slender

20. Perform on a dais

22. Eminem’s genre

24. Wagon train, e.g.

25. *Julia Roberts played a pretty one

26. Old and feeble

27. Extend subscription

29. *It’s crazy and stupid?

31. South American tubers

32. *Who did Harry meet?

33. Question in dispute

34. Like small distance

36. Belgrade native

38. *She starred in “I Dream of Jeannie”

42. Boredom

45. A-one

49. Slippery reef dweller

51. Appraise

54. Like a haunted mansion

56. Colorado skiing destination

57. Render speechless

58. Facilitate

59. Adjoin

60. Suit material

61. Leg joint

62. “Cogito ____ sum”

63. Brooding

66. Acronym, abbr.

68. NYC art museum’s nickname, with the

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.