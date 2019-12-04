STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: STATE CAPITALS

ACROSS

1. Ten Commandments word

6. Problem with concentrating, acr.

9. Black sheep’s gift

13. “The game of unspeakable fun!”

14. “Fancy that!”

15. One Direction’s “Truly, ____, Deeply”

16. Consumed, two words

17. Finish, with “up”

18. Extra software

19. The Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Do You ____ in Magic”

21. *Badger State capital

23. Snow runner

24. Boris Godunov, for one

25. Every American’s uncle?

28. Aquarium organism

30. Hound or plague

35. He sacrificed a rib?

37. Nordic native

39. Singular of salpae

40. Sites

41. Joker or Batman, e.g.

43. Olympic one is 50 meters long

44. Terminate mission

46. Boor

47. If it fits...

48. *Centennial State’s capital

50. Form of approval

52. As much as this and a leg

53. Saintly glow

55. Rub the wrong way

57. *Pine Tree State capital

61. *Garden State capital

65. Idle talk

66. Morning condensation

68. Œle de la CitÈ river

69. Painter Degas

70. U.N. workers’ grp.

71. Samurai dagger

72. Fraternity recruitment season

73. Dog tags

74. Ancient Greek building for entertainment

DOWN

1. Bayonet wound

2. Angie Thomas’ “The ____ U Give”

3. Killed by Cain

4. Jazz musician Armstrong.

5. *Sunflower State capital

6. Fit of shivering

7. *____ Moines

8. Regards

9. Dry riverbed

10. Bookie’s quote

11. Mishmash

12. Country singer Loretta

15. Hot curry dish

20. Mexican revolutionary

22. “I see!”

24. Food thickener

25. Type of bar

26. Acrobat maker

27. Wine from M‚connais

29. Chutzpah

31. What Kanye does

32. *Greeting in Honolulu

33. Animal trail

34. *Beaver State capital

36. Type of missile

38. *St. ____

42. It can lead up or down

45. Movie preview

49. Hard to escape routine

51. Faster than allegro

54. Forearm bones

56. Work the dough

57. Copycat

58. Pakistani language

59. Silences

60. *Salt Lake City State

61. A child’s “terrible ____”

62. Pitchfork part

63. Aware of

64. Ne

67. Old age, archaic

