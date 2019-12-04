STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: STATE CAPITALS
ACROSS
1. Ten Commandments word
6. Problem with concentrating, acr.
9. Black sheep’s gift
13. “The game of unspeakable fun!”
14. “Fancy that!”
15. One Direction’s “Truly, ____, Deeply”
16. Consumed, two words
17. Finish, with “up”
18. Extra software
19. The Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Do You ____ in Magic”
21. *Badger State capital
23. Snow runner
24. Boris Godunov, for one
25. Every American’s uncle?
28. Aquarium organism
30. Hound or plague
35. He sacrificed a rib?
37. Nordic native
39. Singular of salpae
40. Sites
41. Joker or Batman, e.g.
43. Olympic one is 50 meters long
44. Terminate mission
46. Boor
47. If it fits...
48. *Centennial State’s capital
50. Form of approval
52. As much as this and a leg
53. Saintly glow
55. Rub the wrong way
57. *Pine Tree State capital
61. *Garden State capital
65. Idle talk
66. Morning condensation
68. Œle de la CitÈ river
69. Painter Degas
70. U.N. workers’ grp.
71. Samurai dagger
72. Fraternity recruitment season
73. Dog tags
74. Ancient Greek building for entertainment
DOWN
1. Bayonet wound
2. Angie Thomas’ “The ____ U Give”
3. Killed by Cain
4. Jazz musician Armstrong.
5. *Sunflower State capital
6. Fit of shivering
7. *____ Moines
8. Regards
9. Dry riverbed
10. Bookie’s quote
11. Mishmash
12. Country singer Loretta
15. Hot curry dish
20. Mexican revolutionary
22. “I see!”
24. Food thickener
25. Type of bar
26. Acrobat maker
27. Wine from M‚connais
29. Chutzpah
31. What Kanye does
32. *Greeting in Honolulu
33. Animal trail
34. *Beaver State capital
36. Type of missile
38. *St. ____
42. It can lead up or down
45. Movie preview
49. Hard to escape routine
51. Faster than allegro
54. Forearm bones
56. Work the dough
57. Copycat
58. Pakistani language
59. Silences
60. *Salt Lake City State
61. A child’s “terrible ____”
62. Pitchfork part
63. Aware of
64. Ne
67. Old age, archaic
