ALBION — Town residents may take clean water, working sewers and smooth streets for granted, but town manager Tena Woenker knows that it takes coordination and years of planning to deliver those things.
On a recent winter day, she reflected on the progress made on West Hazel Street, even as crews were laying asphalt.
Woenker inherited the third phase of the West Hazel Street project in December, when she signed on as town manager. The town began planning in 2017 for the rebuilding of Hazel Street from S.R. 9 to the west end, with new drainage, new curbs and new underground lines for water and sewer service. New Americans with Disabilities pads, the knobby sections at street corners to help the visually impaired and people in wheelchairs, are included.
Woenker said the West Hazel section took three projects to complete the work there. The East Hazel Street project is now in the design phase, which includes drawings for right of way, sidewalks and curbs in addition to the underground lines. Like West Hazel, the work on East Hazel will be done in three parts, stretching from S.R. 9 east to Fourth or Fifth Street.
Planning is essential to control costs and avoid mistakes that would require tearing up new pavement.
“We’re trying to do things in order,” she said.
The application for Phase 1 funding for the East Hazel segment is due in July.
Woenker said the West Hazel project is a good example of that kind of coordination. The plans called for fixing the drainage problems on West Hazel near the former Eagles building before paving and curbing could take place.
A homeowner inquired about the town’s cost-sharing sidewalk program when it was apparent the sidewalk would be dug up during construction. Woenker helped the homeowner with the application so the homeowner could replace the whole sidewalk.
Street projects aren’t the only things that town managers do, Woenker said. She said a town manager often fills the same role as a mayor in managing the town’s day-today operations.
“I wear a lot of side hats,” she said. “I’m the executive director for the town. I’m the face of the town. I serve at the will of the council to implement their vision.”
She’s the person who handles plans and permits, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, flood plain designations, and public relations. She keeps current the asset management plan that tracks the details and dates for work on all streets, alleys, sidewalks and curbs.
“Of course, the asset management plan is only as good as the weather,” she said.
Woenker also looks for ways to pay for everything the town needs. She looks for funding sources and grant opportunities that may include Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, other state agencies, or organizations dealing with safety, equipment and utility needs.
“I trust the department heads to know their needs, but I worry a lot about how to pay for it,” she said. “I go to training workshops a lot to learn more.”
Residents sometimes think that projects will never be done, but that’s only partly true. Woenker said the town’s to-do list and maintenance priorities are never finished, as new needs join the list when finished tasks are crossed off.
“Government can’t work fast,” she said. “We have to be more nimble when we’re doing economic development. We can make permits easier and plan faster. We’re still trying to serve the common good.”
