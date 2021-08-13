ALBION — An early morning crash Thursday between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle claimed the life of a Fort Wayne man, according to Noble County police.
John Workman, 21, of the 2400 block of Lotus Blossom Cove, Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Workman had been driving a 2011 Chevy Malibu south on S.R. 9 when the Malibu went left of center and struck a northbound 2018 International dump truck head on at approximately 8:01 a.m. near C.R. 200S.
A passenger in the Malibu, 22-year-old Dakota Raley, told police he was asleep at the time of the crash. He complained of pain and was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the dump truck, Mark Bauman, 64, of the 10600 block of North B Drive, Kendallville, had a laceration to his head and was transported to Parkview Regional.
According to police, Bauman had attempted to avoid the Malibu as it went left of center by moving off the road onto the northbound berm. After striking the dump truck head on, the Malibu glanced off the truck and struck the guard rail on the west side of S.R. 9 and came to rest in the southbound lane of S.R. 9.
The Malibu left no skid marks, according to a sheriff’s department news release.
The dump truck continued on approximately 528 feet, sliding sideways before eventually flipping over onto its passenger side. The dump truck lost its load of sand.
The crash is still under investigation.
Agencies assisting the sheriff’s department were the Albion Police Department, Albion and Churbusco fire departments, Noble Township Fire, Noble County Highway Department and Noble County Coroner’s Office.
