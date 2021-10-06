Survivor Tree
ceremony is Sunday
ALBION — The Albion Volunteer Fire Department will be celebrating the dedication of a 9/11 Survivor Tree at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Albion Fire Station.
This tree, a Callery Pear, is a seedling from a tree found at Ground Zero. That tree was found with snapped roots, burned and broken branches. It was then removed from the rubble and placed in the care of the New York City Parks and Recreation department.
After its recovery and rehabilitation, the tree was returned to the Memorial in 2010. New, smooth limbs extended from the gnarled stumps, creating a visible demarcation between the tree’s past and present. Today, the tree stands as a living reminder of resilience, survival, and rebirth.
The Survivor Tree seedling program was launched on September 11, 2013, in partnership with Bartlett Tree Experts of Stamford, Connecticut, and John Bowne High School in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens.
The Albion Volunteer Fire Department was presented with an opportunity to receive a seedling tree and we have planted it, with a decorative stone, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept 11, 2001.
The public is invited to the short dedication ceremony.
For more information, contact Fire Chief Robert Amber at albionfirechief@gmail.com or 564-6036.
