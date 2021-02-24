50 years ago, Feb. 24, 1971
Mrs. Fred Seymoure was the hostess for the Albion Study Club meeting on Feb. 17. Devotions were given by Mrs. Mary Bowman, who read and discussed the first 10 verses of Galations 6. President Mrs. Fred Butler presided at the business meeting. Sixteen members and a guest, Linda Shultz, responded to roll call. Also at the meeting, Mrs. Elmer Demaree described Chain O’ Lakes State Park as having 250 campsites with electric connections and about 300 non-electric campsites. There are 13 miles of trails, a horse trail and a saddle barn.
Lu Ann Snyder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Snyder, is the delegate for Girls State next summer as chosen by the American Legion Auxiliary. The Snyders live at 901 E. Hazel St. Susan Hague, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hague, Route 1, Albion, is the alternate.
A son, Daniel Carl, was more Feb. 10 to Mr. and Mrs. Elon Jacob.
St. Mark’s Youth Adult Sunay School Class will meet Feb. 26 at Jim and Linda McCoy’s. Ottnell and Nyla Ebey have the lesson.
Dennis Sorgenfrei was able to return to school last Wednsday after his injured ankle improved.
The February meeting of the Noble County Junior Leaders was called to order by president Terry Spohr. Roll call and minutes of previous meeting were provided by Secretar Sandi Ebert. Pledges were led by Steve Davidson and Sandi Ebert.
45 years ago, June 16, 1976
Sgt. Michael Edward Halferty, son of the late Edward (Huckleberry) Halferty of Albion, a U. S. Marine, took Denise Elaine Bowen to be his bride on June 6, 1976 at Quincy, IL. The bride was the daughter of Mrs. Donna Bowen of Quincy and the groom was the son of Mrs. Suzanne Lambright, Ligonier.
Richard L. Smith, Coordinator for the Noble County C. E. T. A. program, had announced planning for a summer youth program — ”SPEDY” Summer Program for Economically Disadvantaged Youth — would begin on June 14. 1976, and continue for approximately nine weeks. Any young person interested in summer employment aged 14-21, who was a resident of Noble County and could meet the economically disadvantaged guidelines could apply.
The Clarence Rauh’s had a new grandson, Matthew Thomas, born to Mr. & Mrs. Doyne Rauh, on June 2, 1976.
Three Noble County 4-H’ers attended Purdue University 4-H Horse Camp at Marion County Fairgrounds, Indianapolis. Local delegates were Ann Glass, Grant Caskey and Richard Donat.
Mike Perry was the new Albion Deputy Police Officer. He succeeded Jack Robinson who served faithfully and well for several years. Gene Lock continued as Chief of Albion’s Police force.
Jolene Randol was crowned Miss Limberlost at the pageant. Miss Indiana 1975 Cyndi Legler of Fort Wayne and last Year’s Miss Limberlost, Jan Morgan of Albion, participated in the program.
Richard Thrush, Albion, was eligible to win a free trip to Scotland and $6,000 as a result of scoring a hole-in-one at the Limberlost Country Club. Thrush’s ace qualified him for the 15th Annual Rusty Nail Hole-In-One Sweepstakes, a national competition.
Navy Equipment Operator Construction man Craig R. Crothers, 20, Kendallville had reported to duty at the U. S. Naval Station, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Seven Noble County 4-H youth attended a three-day animal science workshop at Purdue. Attending were: Jennie Schuman, sheep; Dave Riecke, beef; Melissa Newman, horse & pony; Angela Lortie, dairy; Darrin Parker, swine; and William Price, swine.
25 years ago, Feb. 28, 1996
Filing time ended for county primary elections. For county commissioner in the 2nd district, Republicans Richard A. Winebrenner of Albion, Louis E. Lash of Avilla and John M. Hartman of rural Ligonier were set to face off on May 7. Democrats Albert Duane Guthrie of Albion and Willim F. Drerup of Avilla were going to vie for the Democrat nomination. In the 3rd commissioner district, Republicans Mark L. Pankop of rural Kendallville, Joe M. Cazier of Kendallvilleand David B. Ritchie of rural Kendallville were on the ticket. The lone Democrat seeking nomination was Phillip L. Stout of Ligonier.
Robert L. Allman, owner and publisher of the Albion New Era and Churubusco News, was recently elected as first vice president of the Indiana Republican Editorial Association. Allman previously served as president of IREA in 1988.
Former Central Noble theater star Ryan Berkes was starring in IPFE’s production of “Equus.”
Central Noble’s Kyle Lock scored 20 points in the Cougars’ 48-45 overtime win over Bethany Christian.
Albion brothers were honored by the Fort Wayne Track Club at the organization’s annual awards banquet. Hal Pearson received the Male Master’s Division award. He was followed in second place by his brother, Jed Pearson.
10 years ago, Feb. 23, 2011
For his extraordinary contributions in support of Albion-based Black Pine Animal Sanctuary’s non-profit mission, Dr. Jay Kumaran of Fort Wayne, has been presented the Guardian award by the Indiana Veterinary Medical Association.
Most Indiana House Democrats were absent from work at the Statehouse Tuesday. This action was apparently in opposition to Right-to-Work legislation being considered in the Indiana General Assembly.
Albion Fire Chief Tim Lock provided the Albion Town Council with his report for January 2011. It indicated a total of 205 staff hours and 174 training hours. There were 26 runs in January, including four fires, one mutual aid fire and 17 emergency medical incidents.
Egolf’s IGA ad offer3ed round steak for $2.99 per pound and cube steak for $3.69 each. Turkey breast could be had for $4.09 per pound and one pound of Eckrich franks was going for $1.99.
Cornerstone Christian School received a $3,500 grant from the Noble County Community Foundation. The money was used to purchase computers and monitors. Cornerstone has 80 students and 30 home school students from over 30 different churches throughout the area.
Nick McCoy had 22 points as the Central Noble boys basketball team defeated Fremont, 60-55.e
