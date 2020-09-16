45 years ago, Dec. 31, 1975
Headlines in this issue of the New Era were:
• CN tilts Jimtown five on Jan. 3, 1975
• Crime rate is up
• Heavy snowfall hits
• Postage stamp now 13 cents
Private First Class Howard D. Morr, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marion D. Morr, Kendallville, completed annual training tests in Grafenwohr, Germany. He was a tank gunner in Troop A, First Squadron of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.
Extension Youth Agent Dick Reel was leaving Noble County. He had accepted a position as Youth Agent in LaPorte County. Reel had been in charge of 4-H and Youth Programs in Noble County since April 1972.
Central Noble Middle School Student Council raised more than $135 in cash and about $145 worth of Christmas gifts in a schoolwide drive to collect donations for needy children in Noble County. Twenty-two children were being helped as a result of the drive. Student Council members who collected donations were: Rex Fulk, president; Tom Sutton, vice-president; Jody Smith, secretary; Dan Wetzel, Melinda Gaff, Deb Belcher, Paula Moorhouse, Robin Carter, David Peterson, Troy Stewart, Alisa Ladig and Linda Esterline. Mrs. Beverly Troyer was their sponsor.
The New Era quietly observed its 104th anniversary of publication. That made it one of the oldest continuous published newspapers in the area. Richard Prickett had been the publisher of the paper since April 1940.
25 years ago, Aug. 23, 1995
Enrollment at Central Noble School Corp. was up by 20 students over the 1994-95 school year. Most of the increased enrollment was at the elementary level, according to Dr. George Stone, superintendent.
Although no formal classes had been held in Stanley School in Green Township since 1954, the educational process continued there almost year-round. The 80-year-old brick building served as the Nature Center at the Chain O’ Lakes State Park.
The Community State Bank Albion Office opened for its first day of business on Aug. 28, 1995.
Bobby Bering, of Albion, picked up his first feature race victory ever, winning in the Sportsman Division at the Avilla Motor Speedway.
John English, was promoted to manager of Corporate Relations by Noble REMC. Joining the staff was Kevin Dreibelbis, former manager of member services at Miami-Cass REMC at Peru.
Jennifer Lynn Smith and Daniel Anthony Dellinger, both of Fort Wayne, had set Dec. 9, 1995, as their wedding date. Their parents were Greg and Nancy Smith of New Haven and John and Jackie Claphan of Albion.
10 years ago, Aug. 25, 2010
Albion Town Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the purchase, possession, sale and offering for sale of substances containing synthetic cannaboinoid, sometimes known as “Spice” or “K-2.”
Sarah and Bruce White of Auburn, were now managers of Harvest House Cafe and Coffee Shop in Albion. They took over operation of the restaurant from Mike McCoy and Coleen Craig.
The Central Noble Food Pantry was given a sturdy 7-foot long bench produced and donated by Judy and Jackie Terry of TKS, Albion. The much needed bench was used by pantry participants while waiting for the pantry doors to open.
Taya Dazey of Albion was crowned the Little Miss Limberlost at the Cole Auditorium in Kendallville.
Glen “John” and Mid (Ott) Anderson, Churubusco, were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The Andersons were married on Aug. 20, 1960, by the late Rev. Orr at Merriam Christian Chapel.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Jacinda Fogle from the soccer team. She was one of many who contributed to Central Noble’s first victory. She made big plays at both ends of the field. She was involved in much of the attack that contributed to the teams success. Her biggest contribution came in the defensive end when she was able to allow Central Noble to maintain control of the game through her leadership in the middle and defensive third of the field. Central Noble’s first goal came when Jacinda made a great pass down the sideline to Holly Rawles, who then passed the ball to Tiffany Simcox for a goal.
Beth Zeigler, a seventh grader at Central Noble Middle School and daughter of Randall and Mary Zeigler, finished in second place at the Champion of Champions Pull Off at the Indiana State Fair. Beth made a full pull at 700 pounds. And then pulled 29 feet, 6 inches at 850 pounds to finish in second place.
