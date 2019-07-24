KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Livestock Hall of Fame inducted four new members on Thursday during the Round Robin Showmanship competition at the Noble County 4-H Fair.
Inducted were Bill Emmert, Bob Rhea, Lynn Garrison and Danny Stangland.
Bill Emmert
Emmert has been involved in beef cattle and feeder pigs. He has also served on the beef committee and been a coach for the 4-H livestock judging team.
He has been a treasurer for the Noble County Pork Producers, served as a director for Noble REMC, worked with Habitat for Humanity and serves on various committees at Trinity United Methodist Church.
His wife is Marilyn, and the couple have a daughter, Janika, and three grandchildren.
According to his nominating form, “Bill is an honest, determined man who will always jump to help others. He is a loving and helpful father. His grandchildren love him dearly. His business skills and commitment to doing things the right way have helped many in this community.”
Bob Rhea
According to material provided by his family, “(Rhea) was a 10-year 4-H member, as were all five of his children. We showed steers and for as long as we can remember, Dad was a part of the beef committee or superintendent of the beef barn. He loved that job and we learned to love the job and share him during fair week.
“Some of the things we remember most were walking our cattle at home to tame them for showing. ‘Don’t let go of the lead strap’ was constantly instilled in us by Dad. We had a long lane that we walked the cattle on from the barn to the road. At some point in our 4-H careers, we each encountered hanging on to our steer for dear life as we were drug back to the barn, but we could hear Dad saying, ‘don’t let go,’ and we always listened to whatever Dad told us.
“We have such fond memories of our Dad and we learned so much from him by the values he modeled for us. So many of our memories involve the farm and livestock. We would be humbled to accept this award, and we are more than honored to accept it on his behalf.”
Bill Garrison
“4-H is in the blood of Lynn Garrison,” material provided by the 4-H said. “He is the youngest of nine children and currently lives on their family farm with his wife, Justine, where they have lived for 47 years. Together, they farm 100 acres along with raising dairy steers.
“In his youth, Lynn completed seven years of 4-H in swine, beef and gardening. Lynn is currently serving his 23rd year on the dairy steer and feeder steer committee. While on the committee, Lynn was involved in planning the new cattle barn. Lynn is always willing to lend a helping hand and encourage other 4-H’ers.
“He passed on his love of 4-H onto his three children, Michelle, Vicki and Lynn. Michelle and Vicki only participated in mini 4-H, while Lynn was in 4-H for 10 years.
“Lynn truly enjoys fair week and watching his family and friends succeed with their projects.”
Danny Stangland
Stangland has been involved with the dairy feeder steer and steer projects, while serving on the dairy steer committee. He is also involved with the Chapel cemetery committee, Merriam Christian Chapel deacon board, a lifetime member of the Noble County Genealogical Society, National Education Association, Indiana State Teacher’s Association and coached basketball, track and baseball around the community.
According to information provided by the 4-H, “Danny is a life-long resident of Noble County and has spent most of those years living on the family farm near Merriam. The farm has been in the Stangland family for more than 150 years. He graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1964 and then Grace College. He received his master’s education from Saint Francis University. He taught English for the majority of his 33 teaching years at the former Kendallville Central Middle School.”
Danny and his wife, Louise, celebrated 50 years of marriage in June.
The couple have two children, Erik and Kirstin, both of whom were involved in the dairy steer project for many years.
“Danny could usually be found during the shows as a gate handler and in the barn preparing each class for the next show. He has been serving in various parts of the committee for 29 years. Danny was very involved in 4-H through his own childhood and encouraged both of his children to also participate in the project. He felt that the skills learned from raising an animal from feeder steer through finish was a valuable life lesson.”
