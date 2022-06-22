We don’t talk about the sense of touch enough.
Everything is about what we’ve seen. Or heard.
Both can be deceiving.
But touch?
Twenty two years ago, I held my just-born baby son in my two hands, head cupped into the crook of my elbow, tiny bottom supported by my left hand.
Three years later, I held his sister in exactly the same way.
The life. The gravitas of it all. The present and the potential mingling.
I thought I would never hold anything more precious, more dear to my heart, more fulfilling…
Until the wife put the 6-pound bundle-of-joy Ricos Gourmet Nacho Cheese Sauce in my hands.
Oh, the unbridled euphoria.
The cool texture of the container, like a coffee can, but only fuller.
The smooth bottom, also cool, such a panacea on a hot late spring day.
Even the label was festive.
Sigh. A pause here, while I wipe the tears from my eyes.
Faithful reader knows that I am a connoisseur of all that is cheese.
Swiss. American. Colby. Velveeta. Pepper Jack.
I revel in it all like those with fine wine or methamphetamine habits.
Oh, sweet Velveeta.
I once wrote in a column that I was registered for wedding gifts at Velveeta (and a great friend gave me some as part of her present to us).
Another time, I wrote that often I would diet to the extreme, living on 1,200 calories for days at a time, only to one day wake to find my face buried in a loaf of Velveeta.
The way it melts. The creamy taste.
And now this.
The girl recently graduated from truant school.
Her brother’s graduation party took place at Grammy’s house. It was a nice, casual affair.
The girl? Well, she wanted more.
I shouldn’t be surprised. When she was in fifth grade or so, she told me she needed to bring birthday snacks in two days to school.
I suggested boxstore granola bars. Her response?
“I can’t take that, I’m too popular.”
Oh brother.
So for a meal at her extravaganza, she suggested walking tacos.
I suggested just bringing home samples of other graduation parties she would be going to (she is popular), and freezing them.
I lost out.
But part of the process was ordering cheese.
Like a calendar-less person stumbling onto Christmas Day, suddenly, there it was.
The wife, who is the best ever, suggested we sample it. What a beautiful mind.
What if the Ricos Gourmet Nacho Cheese Sauce wasn’t really gourmet? In good conscience, I couldn’t let the girl go through the popularity-decreasing horror of that.
It had to be taste-tested to avoid such a calamity.
Is there anything more profoundly pleasing than opening a fresh can of cheese, dear reader? Me thinks not.
Even the aggravation of having to use a can opener was out shone by fervent anticipation.
Then the lid came off. Remember digging into the Cracker Jack for the prize? This was like that, only it was 6-pounds of prize, not a Cracker or Jack in sight.
A goldish, yellow color. Creamy like soft skin.
The sheer quantity was breathtaking.
I managed to overcome the urge to bathe in it. Sure, only my foot would have fit, but the temptation was there.
Unfortunately, the East Gardens, our plush estate in Garrett, was all out of tortilla chips.
It was like having a fishing rod without a reel.
A sunset sans the sun.
Oh cruel world.
A quick trip to the grocery later, and there the bed of chips lay, each chip strategically placed on the fine china so all could absorb the coating of liquid gold.
On top of the cheese, I placed some of the pepperoni slices which had inadvertently fallen into my cart along with the tortilla chips.
Into the rectangular, electric, rotating cheese warmer it went. Less than a minute later, a dab of lite sour cream (which makes the overall caloric intake more palatable) on top, I had my first taste test.
Would the gourmet cheese stand up to my standards?
It was delicious.
So was the second plate, this time with jalapenos added.
And the third, without the jalapenos.
And after all that, I’d barely scratched the surface of the container. It called to me in its creamy goodness.
I tell you, the sense of touch — and cheese — is underrated.
