ALBION — A way to protect the most vulnerable is closer to reality.
On Friday, Albion officials received news they had received a $10,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to install a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Albion Fire Station.
The Albion Town Council in July gave its blessing for Town Manager Jacob Ihrie to gather information about creating a Save Haven Baby Box location in Albion.
According to the Safe Haven website, “Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey in 2015 to give mothers/parents a safe and legal option to surrender their baby 100% anonymously. Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ mission is to prevent illegal abandonment of newborns by raising awareness, and offering a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis.”
According to Ihrie, a mother who does not want her infant child or fears she cannot properly care of it can simply place the infant in the specially designed box anonymously. Using the box triggers instant notifications to emergency personnel who could take possession of the baby.
The Albion Town Council still needs to officially accept the grant, but the council had approved the grant application in late May.
The grant will pay for the box itself, but the town will still need to come up with between $5,000-$10,000 to cover the installation costs at the Albion Fire Station.
Earlier, Ihrie had said there were town funds available for the project, but said anyone wishing to donate to the cause can do through by calling the Albion Municipal Building for more information.
“I think it’s a great thing for the people of Albion to be involved with,” Ihrie said.
Kendallville and Ligonier already have Safe Haven Baby Boxes in their communities, and Albion would become the third in Noble County.
