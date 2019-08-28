KENDALLVILLE — P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County members once again volunteered their time at the city of Kendallville’s Kid City event held the first week of August.
The members of the group love this event as it draws kids near to engage them in various activities, but more importantly, to learn about philanthropy.
When making painted kindness rocks with the P.U.L.S.E. members, youth were able to take home their creations and share kindness with the community. This is one small act of philanthropy that someone can take with them, helping the place where they live grow.
Throughout the day of Aug. 3, P.U.L.S.E. was able to benefit hundreds of kids on their path of philanthropy.
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County stands for Philanthropists Utilizing Lifelong Service and Education. It is a youth philanthropy organization.
During the group’s meetings and service projects, the 17 members, made up of East Noble, Central Noble and West Noble students, work to broaden not only their education in philanthropy but that of all youth in the area.
This is possible through the group’s hard work in service projects such as Little Phil, Kid City and the Senior Citizen Prom and granting monies to many non-profits and schools.
