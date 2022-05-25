Softball
Central Noble falls to Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Central Noble’s softball team fell behind Lakeland early on May 13 and could never recover, falling to the Lakers 8-5.
Central Noble had 10 hits. Libby Goldey and Kennedy Vice each had three hits.
On May 14, the Cougars fell to Jimtown, 7-5. Haddi Hile had a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh. Vice and Avery Deter each had multiple hits on the day, with Vice going 4-for-4.
On May 16, Central Noble defeated Garrett, 8-6. Vice had a two-run single for the Cougars. Kensey Kimmell got the win on the mound, striking out six. Goldey went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
On May 17, the Cougars fell to Eastside, 16-3.
Baseball
CN tops Lakewood Park
ALBION — Central Noble’s baseball team defeated Lakewood Park on May 16, 12-2.
Cade Weber and Jayden Stump each three three innings for the Cougars. Lane Wolfe and Jaxon Copas each had extra base hits.
On May 17, Eastside knocked off Central Noble, 9-3. Will Hoover, Carter Wilkinson and Copas had RBIs for the Cougars. Brody Morgan had an extra base hit.
On May 19, Churubusco edged Central Noble, 3-2. Weber pitched six innings, giving up 2 runs.
On May 23, Fort Wayne South Side defeated the Cougars, 5-4. Hoover hit his eighth home run of the year. Copas had a two-RBI double.
JV Baseball
Central Noble splits
ALBION — The Central Noble baseball team defeated Eastside on May 17, 7-2.
Ryne Keim picked up the win on the mound. Jacob Chenoweth led the Cougars with two doubles.
On May 23, the Cougars lost to Fairfield, 9-3. No individual statistics were provided.
Middle School Golf
Cougars shoot season-low at NECC meet
ALBION — The Central Noble Middle School golf team shot a season-low 208 at the NECC meet on May 19. Issac Nodine shot a 45, placing him 11th overall. Hunter Halsey shot a 49. Keaton Weber had his season-best 50 and Harrison Spencer added a 64.
Overall, the Cougars had three golfers in the top 25 of 53 golfers.
