ALBION — Parker Hannifin in Albion will be adding 29 jobs after the Albion Town Council Tuesday approved a five-year tax abatement.
Parker Hannifin is installing a $3.7 million forge press, according to plant manager John Metzel.
Property taxes on the new forge will be implemented in 20% increments.
The forge press will allow the plant to take a solid brass slug and forge it into workable parts, according to Metzel.
There were several Parker Hannifin plants bidding on the project, and the Albion location also benefited from $300,000 in tax credits provided by the state, according to Gary Gatman, Noble County Economic Development Corp. executive director.
The new forge press will be a boon for the local operation. Now, the company has to fill those 29 positions, something that has been an issue throughout the region.
“It’s a challenging time right now” for hiring, Metzel said. “(The press) is a big boost to the plant.”
The Albion Town Council approved the abatement unanimously.
“It’s good to hear the company is doing well,” Town Council president Vicki Jellison said.
The Albion plant is a manufacturer of fluid systems, according to the company’s website.
Parker Hannifin operates well over 100 manufacturing facilities in the United States alone.
On Aug. 5, Parker Hannifin’s corporate headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, reported results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter sales were an all-time quarterly record at $3.96 billion, an increase of 25% compared with $3.16 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income was also a record at $504.8 million, an increase of 74% compared with $289.5 million in the prior year quarter.
Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter earnings per share were also an all-time quarterly record at $3.84, an increase of 72% compared with $2.23 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted earnings per share increased 46% to $4.38 compared with adjusted earnings per share of $2.99 in the prior year quarter.
Also at Tuesday, the town learned that health insurance costs for the town and its employees will be going up 11% beginning Oct. 1, according to terms of a deal with its provider, PHP.
The town pays 80% of the premium costs for the health insurance policy as well as 80% of the deductible costs.
The town’s monthly outlay for the premium alone is currently $20,488.53, or just shy of $246,000 annually. That number will increase to $22,742.29 per month beginning Oct. 1, or just less than $273,000 annually.
An employee who currently pays a two-week premium of $162.26 will see that number increase to $180.11.
