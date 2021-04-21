ALBION — An Albion woman was arrested on a warrant last week alleging she struck a child under the age of 10 with her fist and a hanger.
Ellen Ellet, 35, of the 4400 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Monday, April 12, by Noble County police on a warrant charging domestic battery (less than 14 years of age with bodily injury), a Level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
An initial hearing was held on Tuesday, April 13. Ellet said she would hire her own attorney. Her next scheduled court appearance is July 19 at 2:30 p.m. in Noble Circuit Court.
According to court documents filed in the case, the incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 16, 2020.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sgt. Joe Hutsell interviewed a boy under the age of 10 who allegedly told police an argument between the boy and Ellet led to Ellet becoming angry.
The affidavit of probable cause filed in the case alleges “Ellen Ellet struck (the victim) with a hanger and her fist, causing pain and leaving bruising to his left ear and left arm.” It further alleges “Ellet continued to strike (the victim) on his back with her hand... (and) continued by hitting the victim in the face and throwing him down.”
A witness said Ellet called the victim a “snitch” and a “b----” during the alleged incident.
Ellet made no statement to police.
