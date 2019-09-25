FREMONT —Mistakes and missed opportunities.
Host Fremont got some stellar play late, but the Central Noble Cougars were their own worst enemy in a 20-17 loss Friday night in high school football.
The Eagles improved to 3-2 with the victory. Central Noble dropped to 1-4.
Fremont quarterback Kameron Colclasure scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard run with 1:46 left in regulation for the game’s final points. Colclasure had a 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and passed for a 2-point conversion earlier.
But mistakes will likely haunt Central Noble fans.
The Cougars turned the ball over four times in the second half on three lost fumbles and an interception.
The costly errors flipped the game on its ear for Central Noble.
The Cougars owned the first 15 minutes of the contest.
Central Noble drove 60 yards on its first drive of the evening, picking up four first downs in the process. The drive culminated with a 5-yard run by senior Kyle Bollinger. Junior Hayden Miller’s extra point made it 7-0 with 3:47 to play.
On the Eagles’ next possession, Colclasure was intercepted by the Cougars’ Dillan Eggl, who raced to the Fremont 10 before he was tackled. Central Noble could get no closer than the Fremont 7, however, and turned the ball over on downs.
Central Noble forced Fremont to punt on its next possession and took over on the Fremont 26. Three running plays later, Bollinger made it 13-0 with a 10-yard run with 8:54 left to play in the second quarter. Miller’s extra point boot was good, and the Cougars led 14-0.
To that point, Central Noble had run 23 plays on offense compared to 13 for Fremont.
Fremont responded from there, however, marching on its next drive 76 yards to score. The Eagles found the end zone on a 2-yard run by Karson Meeks with 2:12 left in the half. The kick was no good, and the Cougars led 14-6 at the half.
The third quarter opened with both teams trading punts. The second punt, by the Eagles, led to a great return from the Cougars, who brought the ball back to the Fremont 26. Again, the Cougars could not turn the great field position into points, eventually turning the ball over on downs.
Central Noble’s defense again rose to the occasion, forcing a punt.
But the Cougars fumbled the punt away, and it was jumped on by Fremont.
After Colclasure gained two yards on first down, the speedy quarterback raced around the left end to tie things up at 14 with 3:04 left in the third.
Central Noble fumbled away its next possession, but one play later Fremont returned the favor and Central Noble had a first down on its own 38.
The Cougars got two first downs on passes of 13 and 29 yards from quarterback Treystin Hearld to wide out Chase Weber, and eventually had a first down on the Fremont 14. But three plays netted eight yards, setting up a fourth-and-2 from the Fremont 5.
Central Noble coach Trevor Tipton opted to kick a field goal, and Miller’s boot was true from 22 yards to give the Cougars the lead back, 17-14, with just under seven minutes to play.
Fremont responded on its next drive, however, marching 57 yards. Colclasure scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:46 to play on his 8-yard run.
Central Noble had an interception and fumble on its final two possessions of the contest.
For the game, Central Noble rushed 39 times for 115 yards. Fremont rushed 36 times for 144 yards.
