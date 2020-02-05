There were the usual winter birds at the feeders outside the dining room window when I sat down to breakfast one morning late in January. House sparrows crowded the platform feeder. Black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches, tufted titmice, dark-eyed juncos and tree sparrows flew back and forth between that and the other feeders and the nearby bushes. But there was one bird I had not seen before this winter, a mourning dove.
Mourning doves are migrants in northern Indiana. They fly south for the winter, return to Indiana in the spring, early in the spring but not as early as January. Yet here was a mourning dove on my platform feeder in January. Two days later there were three mourning doves on my platform feeder.
The weather had been unusually warm in northern Indiana this winter until mid-January. The temperature had been around freezing at night but gone up to 40, even 50y degrees a couple of days. There had been snow, twice, but it had melted in a few days. Then, toward the end of January, there had been a heavy rain followed by more typical winter weather, temperatures below freezing night and most days, snow and ice.
Those mourning doves weren’t the only birds of spring I saw toward the end of January.
Yet here was one a sign of spring, an early spring migrant, but it was completely unexpected in January. There was no sign of spring. Snow covered the ground. The temperature was twenty degrees below freezing.
About the same time I saw the mourning doves I saw several horned larks in fields as I drove by. My daughter saw a meadowlark by the side of the road near our home, a bird as unexpected in northern Indiana in January as mourning doves. The weather has changed, not just in northern Indiana but around the world. Eight of the warmest winters recorded have occurred in the last nine years. Think back, those of you who are 60 or older, as I am. Winter, when I was a boy, was a time of freezing weather, of snow and ice, from late October or November until late February or March. Christmas was always white.
I lived in northern Iowa then, not Indiana, but the weather was similar. I never saw a mourning dove in Iowa in January, nor horned larks or meadowlarks. I never saw a robin or a bluebird in winter in Iowa but now I see a robin now and then, and occasionally a bluebird every winter.
The weather has changed since I was a boy living in Iowa. This winter, in Indiana, the temperature was 8 degrees two mornings when I got up, the coldest I recall. In Iowa when I was a boy, the temperature was often zero or below in the morning. I walked or rode my bicycle to school in that weather. Two years I delivered newspapers in the morning before going to school.
My brother and I each had a sled when we were boys, and a pair of skis and a pair of ice skates. After a night when it snowed, we often took our sleds to school, sliding in the street down all hills along the way. A few times there was freezing rain and my brother and I ice skated, on the sidewalk and in the street, all the way to school.
The climate has changed since I was young. As the climate has changed so has the feeding habits of birds and other animals and the distribution of plants. Those mourning doves that came to my bird feeder in January, the robins and bluebirds I’ve seen in January, the meadowlark my daughter saw in January, are all examples of the change that is occurring around the world.
Mourning doves are no longer harbingers of spring in March in northern Indiana but indicators in January of changing weather.
(0) comments
