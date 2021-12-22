44 years ago, Feb. 23, 1977
Mr. and Mrs. Gerry Coons of Jeanette, Pennsylvania, were parents of a son born Feb. 1, 1977. Mrs. Coons was the former Karen Truelove. Mr. and Mrs. Kay Truelove were the grandparents.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Cox were parents of a daughter, Laura Maureen, born Feb. 9, 1977.
Elmo E. Stuckey, Indiana State Highway Commission Traffic Engineer in the Fort Wayne District, had been named Acting District Engineer.
A study released by the Region II Law Enforcement Assistance Association for Northeastern Indiana revealed that the crime rate in Noble County had decreased dramatically over the last two years. While the national and area trends had shown an increase in crime, the study revealed that the number of crimes reported by the FBI for Noble County per 100,000 population had been as follows: 1972-712.99; 1973-794.6; 1974-830.8; 1975-661.6; and 1976-429.0. The study would indicate that in the past two years, the weight of serious crime in Noble County had been reduced nearly in half. G. David Laur, Noble County Prosecuting Attorney, stated that it was interesting to note that of the nine counties in Northeastern Indiana, only Whitley showed a similar reduction in crime. Mr. Laur said, “It is my belief that this study indicated that effective criminal investigation, arrests, prosecution and conviction would greatly reduce criminal activity in the particular county. While Noble and Whitley County showed a reduction in crime, the counties which surround them show an increase in criminal activity.
Congressman Dan Quayle (R-IN) had joined a bi-partisan contingent of Congressmen in asking Secretary of State Cyrus Vance to reject any agreement with the Panamanian government that would lead to the eventual relinquishment of U.S. control.
The Central Noble Cougars topped the Lakeland Lakers, 63-47, then whipped Prairie Heights, 87-50.
25 years ago, Dec. 18, 1996
Asbury United Methodist Church was hosting a Christian Singles New Year’s Eve event.
Four bids were received for the Noble County Jail bonds, with Chicago Capital Markets having the lowest percentage rate of 1.0524%. The principal amount of the bond issue was $4.67 million. Noble County was providing $4.95 million toward the project. There was no impact on the overall county tax rate as a result of the bond issuance.
Kevin Chester was the recipient of a $500 U.S. Savings Bond in recognition for writing the best essay of all the fifth-grade students at Albion Elementary in the Indiana Troopers Benevolent Association’s inaugural essay contest. Brittany Kirkpatrick and Jolene Gaff received honorable mention. The essay topic was “Positive Reasons for Living a Drug Free Life.”
Central Noble sophomore center Nick Grawcock scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 57-49 victory over Garrett in boys basketball action. Senior Slavin Franic recorded 20 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
The Central Noble girls basketball team was defeated by Lakeland, 57-36. Brooke Gregg led the Cougars with 12 points.
Central Noble’s Jennifer Grawcock (volleyball), Matt Spencer (football) and Cara Hoover (cross country) were named all-area by The News-Sun and Evening Star newspapers in their respective sports.
Mark Pfeiffer had the high male bowling game with a 200 in league action. Brian Anderson rolled a 183. Pfeiffer had the high male series with a 528.
The Tarlton and Yates families, who reside north of Merriam on C.R. 400S, constructed an 18-foot snowman, using a scaffold to place a bushel basket for a hat.
16 years ago, Dec. 21, 2005
U.S. Rep. Mark Souder was in Noble County to officially present a “check” to county fire departments for $930,347 to be used to purchase 800Mhz radios. Accepting the check were Albion Fire Chief Gregg Gorsuch, Kendallville Fire Chief Mike Riehm and Chad Arnold of the Orange Township Fire Department.
Secretary of State Todd Rokita visited Albion’s Rotary Club.
Kelly Hosford, Sage Knopp and Breanna Reimer were recognized by the Central Noble school board for being named Master Students at Central Noble Middle School for the first quarter.
Egolf’s IGA was offering franks and smokies two for $5. Milk was going for $1.99 per gallon and a 24-pack of Pepsi products could be purchased for $4.99. Country Line colby cheese was being sold for $3.79 per pound.
The Central Noble girls basketball team defeated West Noble, 47-33. In that contest, Central Noble’s Carey Magnuson reached the 1,000-point milestone. She scored 26 points and dished out seven assists vs. the Chargers.
Steve Clevenger led the Cougars with 12 points, but the Central Noble boys basketball team lost to West Noble, 55-30. Justin Yates added five points in the loss. Ethan Barr and Josh Neal each scored four.
Caleb Gaff went 3-0 for the Central Noble wrestling team in winning his eight class at the Westview Invitational. Andrew Pyle and Caleb Frey both finished third.
Campbell & Fetter Bank was offering a 13-month CD for 3.74% annual percentage yield.
There were 21 vehicle crashes reported in a single day as a mix of wind, snow, sleet and ice fill on the area. There were no serious injuries.
