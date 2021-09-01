Red-bellied woodpeckers came to the bird feeders outside my dining room window all summer, red-bellied woodpeckers and downy woodpeckers, black-capped chickadees and white-breasted nuthatches, tufted titmice, goldfinches, cardinals and blue jays.
Several times I saw a hairy woodpecker and once, a few days ago, I saw a flicker.
But for several days now there have been no red-bellied woodpeckers.
The red-bellied woodpecker is named for a patch of red on the belly of an adult, both male and female. But a red-bellied woodpecker has more red on its head than on its belly. It’s bright red from its bill over the top of its head and down the back of its neck. Its back is banded, black and white. Its breast and belly are gray, its rump is white and its tail is black.
The range of the red-bellied woodpecker is from the Atlantic Coast to the western edge of the Great Plains of America and from the northern states of the U.S. south to the Gulf Coast and all of Florida. That range, according to maps in my books, includes northwest Iowa where I lived when I was young. But I never saw a red-bellied woodpecker in Iowa, not when I was young and not since.
The first red-bellied woodpeckers I ever saw were at the bird feeders outside my dining room window, here in Indiana.
Was this the first year I’ve seen red-bellied woodpeckers at my feeders? I don’t remember. But I assumed so and when red-bellied woodpeckers didn’t come to my feeders any more this year
I just thought they had gone south, migrated. That or they were going to somebody else’s feeders or they had moved into a woodlot they found attractive.
All woodpeckers have sharp pointed bills, short legs with sharp claws and stiff tail feathers. They cling to the wood of trees and use their tails as props. They chisel into the wood of trees and get grubs and other insects for food. They also chisel out holes in trees and nest in the holes they make.
Woodpeckers don’t always nest in holes. They sometimes hollow out the top of a rotting stump, then lay their eggs and raise their brood in the top of the stump. I found a woodpecker stump nest, once. It had two nestlings and adult birds were flying back and forth to the stump, carrying food and feeding the nestlings.
There are no woodpeckers in Australia or Madagascar but there are woodpeckers in almost every other area of the world. In the United States there are 45 species and subspecies. But the numbers have changed and are changing. As I have already written, I have never seen a red-bellied woodpecker in my home town in northwest Iowa.
Red-headed woodpeckers were common in northern Iowa, when I lived when I was a boy. I saw them going to nest holes commonly. But the last time I was in my home town I didn’t see a single red-headed woodpecker.
Red-headed woodpeckers have become rare, not just in Iowa but everywhere. Red-heads have a broad range, however, and I have seen a red-head in Indiana, rarely, and never more than one at a time.
Woodpeckers are numerous and varied. A downy woodpecker is slightly smaller than a cardinal. A pileated woodpecker is nearly as big as a crow. Many species of woodpecker have red on the head, or, in the case of the red-headed woodpecker, a red head, the pileated woodpecker, male, has a pointed, bright red crest. The crest of the female is black.
I’ve never seen a pileated woodpecker at one of my bird feeders, but my older son has a pileated that visits his bird feeders occasionally.
My question now, a question that makes bird watching particularly interesting, will red-bellied woodpeckers return to my bird feeders next summer?
