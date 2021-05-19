Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
45 years ago, Sept. 15, 1976
Noble County seamstresses did extremely well at the State Fair Fashion Show. Those receiving Finalist recognition included: Nona Leatherman, Classy Lassie, coats; Judy Bonar, Mod Mamas, coats; Helen Pollock, Groovy Grandmas, family outfits; Marie Strater, Professions, family outfit; Doris Carson, Classy Lassie, suits; Janette Fenton, Mod Mamas, suits; Eleanor Ray, Professional, separates; Olive Osterlund, Groovy Grandmas, evening wear, second alternate. In the Wool Contest: Nadeen Wellman, Senior, coats; Doris Carson, Senior, suits.
The Central Noble Cougars and Lakeland were tied for first place in the NECC. Both football teams had won two games with no losses. Kevin Forker made the first 10 for rushing, carrying the ball 22 times for 88 yards. Rex Gallmeyer was second in passing attempting 22 and completing 11 for 97 yards. On defense, Jeff Pensinger and Scott Hile gained recognition for their work in the league report issued Sept. 8, 1976.
The Albion High School Class of 1924 held its annual reunion at the lovely home of Ross and Marian Adair at Lake James. A large crowd attended and reports of the house were many. Some said, “fabulous,” others, “like an art museum,” and still others, “there is enough beautiful things for an art museum,” and still others, “there is enough beautiful things for ten houses.” Most of the items were collected during their trips all over the world while he served as Congressman. Attending were Mr. and Mrs. Ted Hile, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fraze, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Butler, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Rimmell of Battle Creek, Mr. and Mrs. Winslow Van Horne of Auburn, Laura Coates Handley from Richmond, and her sister Althea Barnum Cler From Clearwater, Florida, Leila Burnworth and daughter Judy, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Berkes, Henry Curtis and granddaughter Roberta Sheetz, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wiley from Troy, Ohio, and the Adairs.
Mr. and Mrs. James Stull were parents of a daughter born Sept. 6, 1976.
The first annual Country and Bluegrass Festival was going to be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Wolf Lake Gun Club park, featuring Doyle Weigold, Knights of the Road, Vic Rigsby, Endangered Species, Bob Richards of WIFF Radio, Charles Walter and the Country DJ’s, plus many more guest artists.
Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Smith were going to Milwaukee for the convocation of 33rd degree Masonic order. He would be receiving the honors and degree.
John J. Favinger, state entomologist, was elected Chairman of the National Plant Board at its 50th Annual meeting at Charleston, South Carolina. This was the first time a Hoosier had served in this capacity. Favinger was a 1940 graduate of Purdue University and had been on the Indiana Department of Natural Resources staff since 1942. He was appointed state entomologist in 1958 and previously served as Chairman of the Central Plant Board and as Vice-chairman, and Secretary-treasurer of the National Plant Board.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Merriman took their oldest daughter, Monna, to Indianapolis where she enrolled in a school for dental technicians. She would be rooming with Brenda Knach and a girl from West Noble.
Sally Shultz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Shultz, a 1975 graduate of Central Noble High School, and second year student at the ITT school, had been named president of the student council of the afternoon students. She was the first girl to be elected to the office.
The sheriff’s department incarcerated 69 adults and seven juveniles during August of 1976. The matron, along with deputies, served 881 meals.
25 years ago, May 15, 1996
Central Noble prom queen was Heather Keister and king was Kyle Lock. The junior prince was Les Shively and the princess was Sarah Patterson.
Central Noble High School seniors honored for their academic accomplishments were Andrea Clouse, Monica Ladig, Sara Sellers, Heather Fekete, Beth Wolfe, Dana Smith, Jurgen Schumann, Tony Halsey, Kerry Clark, Cale Hoover and Matt Chenoweth.
April students of the month at Central Noble High School were Coryanna Wilson, Jami Freeman, Heather Kiester, Lori Treble, Jennifer Pelfrey, Josh Forker, Monica Ladig, Heather Lock, Monica DuBois and Zac Cross.
Mr. Cool’s Cruz-in & Dance was scheduled for June 8 at the corner of Whitley and Main streets in Churubusco. The event was sponsored by Churubusco State Bank and Papa’s Place restaurant.
Central Noble’s Cary Ragan cleared 11 feet, 6 inches to place third in the pole vault at the Northeastern Corner Conference Track and Field Meet.
FFA officers for 1996-97 were David Perlich, student advisor elect; Joe Lortie, sentinel elect; Jennifer DeLong, reporter elect; Jay Lortie, treasurer elect; Andy Price, secreter elect; Paul Tompson, president elect; and Cary Ragan, vice president elect.
Eighth grade students Jeffery Jacob and Laura Young were American Legion Distinguished Achievement Award winners.
10 years ago, May 18, 2011
Albion was named one of the 10 finalist communities in the Indianapolis 500 Back Home Again competition. Albion Town Councilwoman Chris Magnuson received news of the award from Town Manager Beth Shellman.
Lynford Yoder was hired as Central Noble’s varsity girls basketball coach.
Honor studwents for the Class of 2011 were Caitlin Jones, Brittany Bontrager, Sara Pounds, Abbey Harlan, Sarinna Dazey, Breanne Reimer, Benjamin Pearson, Dillon Shellman, Cody Steele, Daniel Tayloe, Brandon Coats and Danee Jones.
Northridge Village Rehabilitation Center donated 25 cases of water to the Noble County Relay for Life. Accepting the donation was Shelley Mawhorter, relay food chairwoman. Robin Urso, community liaison for Northridge Village, presented the water.
LaOtto resident Jeremy and Jennifer Lutter opened Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard near C.R. 68 and S.R. 3.
The Central Noble softball team improved to 12-11 after wins over West Noble and Tippecanoe Valley.
Central Noble’s No. 1 doubles team Rachel Van Gessel and Paige Lundquist finished second in the NECC meet to claim all-conference honors.
Justin Coney led the Cougars at the NECC track meet with a school record effort in the shot put. Coney’s longest toss was 51 feet, 3 1/2 inches, good for second place overall. Jerrod Leatherman and Alex Vice placed fourth and seventh respectively in the high jump.
Indiana became the 32nd state to ban texting while driving for all drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.