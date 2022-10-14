BRUSHY PRAIRIE — It’s not how you start as much as how you finish.
In Thursday’s opening match of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional volleyball matchup against Central Noble, the Eastside Blazers were finishers.
The Blazers knocked off the Cougars in straight sets, 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 to advance to a Friday semifinal.
Eastside had beaten Central Noble in the regular season contest in four games.
On Thursday, the Blazers had 21 kills compared to 18 for the Cougars.
But it wasn’t kills that carried the evening, it was Eastside grit.
The Blazers overcame an 18-10 deficit in the second game and trailed 17-12 in the third game.
Rallies quickly followed in both games.
In the second game, Central Noble led 12-10 before going on a 6-0 run, keyed by a block and a kill from junior Kelsey Lutz and a dink for a kill from junior Ella Zolman,
Lutz’s block made it 18-10.
But then Eastside rallied, outscoring Central Noble 9-4 to draw within 22-19. In that span, the Blazers’ Haley Wies, a junior, had two kills and teammate Allison Hoffelder added a block.
A kill by Lutz made it 23-19, but Eastside scored 7 of the next 8 points to close out the game.
Of those 7 final Game 2 points, 6 were the result of hitting or receiving errors by the Cougars.
Game three started with Eastside in control, as the Blazers led 12-6 before Central Noble rallied.
The Cougars went on an 11-0 run, getting a kill from senior Abigail Hile and a nifty set into an open part of the floor from junior Haddi Hile. The rest of the points came off Eastside mistakes.
Momentum is a fickle thing. One moment, Central Noble had taken a 17-12 lead on that 11-0 run.
The next thing you knew, the wheels fell off of the Cougar attack.
Eastside got a kill and a block from Wies in going on its own 10-point run to take the lead back at 22-17.
The Cougars battled back to within 22-19, but Eastside closed things out with three straight points to end the contest.
Central Noble’s offense sputtered in the final set after a strong set. Five of the Cougars’ first six points came off kills. But the sixth kill Abbigail Hile, which drew Central Noble within 12-9, was the last kill the Cougars would record in the game.
The Blazers trailed 4-1 to start the opening set, but after taking a 7-6 lead, Eastside never trailed.
Eastside scored the 24th point off a kill by Wies and taking advantage of a Central Noble receiving error to close out the initial set.
The Cougars finish the season at 7-18 overall, while the Blazers improved to 5-21 and advanced to Saturday’s semifinal.
