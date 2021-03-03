CHURUBUSCO — Robert "Bob" L. Egolf, 79, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Churubusco, on Feb. 19, 1942, to Edgar and Louise (Barnhart) Egolf. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1960.
Bob was married to Betty Gillum in Churubusco, on Aug. 11, 1961.
While in high school, Bob went to work at Shelton's IGA. After high school, he partnered with Mr. Shelton, eventually taking complete ownership in 1967. In 1982, Bob relocated Egolf's IGA to its current location.
One of Bob's fondest childhood memories was when he joined his father and grandfather in the ""Oscar turtle hunt".
Bob was a charter member of the Jaycees, a volunteer firefighter for 18 years and served as Smith Township Trustee for many years.
He enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing. He also enjoyed playing tennis, traveling and FireKeepers Casino.
Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Egolf; two sons, Thomas Egolf and Blain Egolf; two daughters, Emily (Daniel) Stangland and Elise (Kurt) Roth; two sisters, Mary Kay (Charles) Cummings and Norma Crabill; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Egolf; and a brother-in-law, Dale Crabill.
The family will have a private service, followed by a burial at Riverview Cemetery in Allen County.
Memorials may be directed to the Churubusco Volunteer Fire Department or Churubusco History Center.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
