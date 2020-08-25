ALBION — An Albion man who allegedly took part in holding up a town gas station at gunpoint has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge with agreement to help prosecutors in the case against his co-defendant.
Devon Tucker pleaded guilty Monday to theft, a Level 6 felony, a notable drop in severity from the Level 3 armed robbery charge he was initially facing.
Tucker struck the plea with prosecutors in exchange for a stipulation that he will cooperate in investigation and prosecution of the other man who allegedly held up the station with him, William Moore.
According to a news release from the Albion Town Marshal’s Office, two white males with bandanas covering their faces entered the Marathon gas station in the 200 block of South Orange Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. Jan. 6.
One of the suspects allegedly pointed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and ordered him to get cash. The second suspect filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes.
The larger of the suspects, approximately 5-8 to 6 feet tall and weighing 230-260 pounds, was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt. This suspect displayed the handgun.
The second suspect was wearing a blue shirt and had an unknown tattoo on the back of his neck, described as being 5-6 to 5-10, weighing 210-230 pounds.
After taking the cash and cigarettes, the suspects fled the store on foot.
Moore was arrested after being identified via a Walmart security video that showed his distinctive tattoo that was also visible during the alleged Albion robbery.
Tucker was picked up later after a tip came from someone stating they saw a man wearing a bandana sitting on his front step shortly after the robbery. That man turned out to be Tucker, who lived nearby to the station that was robbed.
Sentencing was set for Nov. 2 for Tucker's case but will be dependent on the resolution of the case against Moore.
A Level 6 felony carries potential penaltes of six months to 2 ½ years jail, significantly lower than a Level 3 felony from three to 16 years prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.